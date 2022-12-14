Bollywood choreographer works with Deepika Padukone on trending track ‘Besharam Rang’ – News





Track ‘Pathaan’ has been making waves since its release on Monday By ANI Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 12:12 Last update: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 12:18 Rank Besharamthe first title of Pathane, raised the temperature on the Internet as soon as it was released. And if you think Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry was the only reason behind it, well, you’d be wrong. The lady behind the song and many other such songs is ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Recently, Vaibhavi talked about working with Deepika on Besharam Rank. The song was released on Monday. Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the energetic track showcases the steamy chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The music video begins with visuals of Deepika in a golden monokini jumping and grooving to the music. We can see SRK in a beach shirt. He sports a man-bun in the video. Vaibhavi Merchant, who is known for featuring the hottest versions of leading on-screen ladies – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Kajra Re of Bunty Aur Babli, Katrina Kaif in Kamali of Dhoom 3 to the scintillating Deepika in Besharam Rank. She shared the experience of making the first song with Deepika and how she made it special with her choreography. Speaking of the same, she said, “In my work, I’ve probably consciously made an effort that the female leads are always presented in a very aesthetic way. For example, with Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) in Kajra ReI made it a point to improve the expressions in the way she did adaakari. In Kamali with Katrina again, I kept in me what Katrina would look great.” Vaibhavi added, “You always have to study the actor you’re choreographing for because it doesn’t matter if the move suits me or my assistants, but it has to be fantastic for the actor.” The choreographer continued, “Strangely, I was never able to choreograph anything for Deepika until Rank Besharam. So this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her come up to me and say, finally we are working with each other, and I said, Deepika, I really want this to be very special for you because it is our first and I don’t want to shoot a better song than this for you guys in the future.” She says: “I wanted to do everything to present her in a way that she had never been presented before. I have to give it to Shaleena Nathani for the costumes. Deepika has a great rapport with her and I was pleasantly surprised to see her being so comfortable in her skin. She owns the song and she looks stunning in every frame,” Vaibhavi said. She added: “I was really impressed with the way she approached all the costumes that she likes, yeah, she’s cool wearing this, she’s cool wearing that. So I think that’s really sparked a certain style that this song should be in Because I was like, I can’t make him wear these costumes and make him step in a way that we usually shoot songs. Rank Besharam was filmed in the most beautiful coastal cities of Spain, Mallorca, Cadiz and Jerez. Shah Rukh Khan portrays an armed spy with a license to kill in the upcoming action thriller, which is set to be released on January 25, 2023, in three languages.

