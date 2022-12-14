‘Besharam Rang’: Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant shares his experience working with Deepika Padukone





The song released on Monday was composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, and the peppy track begins with Deepika in a dancing golden monokini. Both stars look extremely fit with Shah Rukh Khan sporting chiseled abs and a “man bun”.

Merchant is known to have worked with many leading Bollywood ladies including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Kajra Re’ from ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ and Katrina Kaif in ‘Kamli’ from ‘Dhoom 3’.

She shared the experience of making her first song with Deepika and how she made it special with choreography.

Speaking from experience, Merchant said: “In my work, I’ve probably consciously made an effort to always present female leads in a very aesthetic way. For example, with Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) in Kajra Re, I did this is an important point to improve the expressions in the way she did her adaakari.In Kamli with Katrina again, I kept in me what Katrina would look good doing.

She added, “You always have to study the actor you’re choreographing for because it doesn’t matter if the move looks good on me or my assistants, but it has to look fantastic on the actor.”

The choreographer continued, “Strangely, I never got to choreograph something for Deepika before Besharam Rang. So this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her come up to me and finally say we are going to work with each other and I said Deepika I really want to make this very special for you because this is our first and I don’t want to shoot a better song than this for you in the future.”

Merchant continued, “I wanted to do everything to present her in a way that she had never been presented before. I have to give it to Shaleena Nathani for the costumes. Deepika has a great relationship with her and I was pleasantly surprised to see her being so comfortable in her skin. She owns the song and she looks beautiful in every frame.”

She added, “Deepika worked hard to look like Besharam Rang. She had a whole team – a dietitian, her physical trainer and Shaleena’s amazing costumes. I was very impressed with how she just approached everyone. the costumes that she likes, yeah, she’s cool wearing this, she’s cool wearing that. So, I think that really sparked a certain style that this song should be shot in. Because I was like, I can’t make her wear those costumes and make her step in a way that we usually shoot songs.”

“Besharam Rang” was filmed in the beautiful Spanish coastal cities of Mallorca, Cadiz and Jerez. As for the film, Shah Rukh Khan portrays an armed spy with a license to kill in the upcoming action-thriller film, which is set to be released on January 25, 2023, in three languages.

SRK and Deepika are one of Bollywood’s greatest on-screen couples given their epic blockbusters like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

