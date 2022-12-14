Entertainment
Q&A with comedian Paul Mecurio of ‘The Daily Show’ before his show in Des Moines
Chances are you know the work of Paul Mecurio. The comedian won a Peabody and Emmy for his work on ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’, he interviewed Paul McCartney on his podcast, “Upside down,” and within days, he’s bringing his comedy brand back to central Iowa.
Mecurio brings his stand-up act to West Des Moines with shows at funny bone560 S. Prairie View Drive, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the shows start at $17 and can be purchased at desmoines.funnybone.com.
Before his stop in Des Moines, Mecurio corresponded with the Des Moines Register via email to talk about his career, recalling his last time in central Iowa, his work on “The Daily Show” and his off-air show. Broadway, “Permission to Speak,” which he plans to bring back and tour down the line.
Q&A with Paul Mecurio
Des Moines Register: I think the last time you were in Des Moines was January 2020, about a month before the caucuses and two months before COVID-19 hit the United States. Do you remember anything about this show or this tour in general?
Paul Mecurio: I remember worrying about catching COVID and thinking am I literally going to die doing comedy (not metaphorically) and if so what a stupid way to tell people jokes . I’d rather go eat amazing pizza and chocolate cake for dessert (I don’t have high goals). I remember people saying we’re glad you came and did your shows and didn’t cancel because we’re stressed about all the tension in the country AND this COVID thing and we have to laugh. And of course I thought Shit, I should have charged more for tickets to my show.
The register: What should people who may have attended this previous performance expect from this current stand-up set? What are some of the things you hit on? Did something carry over?
Mecurio: I have new material for this show. Some of them focus on how things got politically correct and sometimes maybe too much. I believe in political correctness, but sometimes I feel like the pendulum has swung too far and needs to swing back to the middle. In fact, one thing I hit on is, isn’t it OK for me to be the guy in the middle, which means I have to believe 100% in whatever you believe in (that you be right or left) and if I deviate even one iota from your beliefs, then I am demonized and the enemy? It’s not a healthy place to be in our society. It seems that people sometimes seek to read evil intentions into the actions of others when there is nothing there.
For example, my wife and I were walking our dog in the park and the law where we live requires the dog to be on a leash. Our dog was on a leash but a gentleman’s dog was NOT on a leash and scary people it was a large dog and children were around. My wife kindly pointed out to the man that his dog needed to be on a leash and the man got very aggressive and said, Why? Because he’s a pit bull? (implying that we were biased towards pit bulls). I replied he should be on a leash because he has a baby in his mouth because he has tattoos and he smokes camels.
The register: Since you were part of the original creative team of “Daily Show”, how have you watched the series persist over the past decades? What seems to have been the biggest change? Is there an element of the series that you were surprised to see persist?
Mecurio: It was great to see him persist. I was there until Jon Stewart left. Honestly, when we first started (when Craig Kilborn was the host), I had no idea how long it would last only because most TV shows don’t last. They are canceled earlier. I give credit to Comedy Central for letting the show find its audience (or the audience find the show). I think the heart of the series has always been the same: to analyze the news in a satirical way. It was his strength. With different hosts, there were changes in the segments and elements surrounding the featured jokes, but those changes never changed the heart of the show in my mind. I’m very proud to be part of this show, for which I won Emmys and Peabody Awards.
The register: Given that you have such a performance history in film, television and theater, do you have a favorite project that you have worked on? In particular, anything you would like to hear more about?
Mecurio: Yeah, my off-Broadway show, Paul Mecurios Permission to Speak, is something I’m VERY VERY passionate about. It plays to my strength in improvising when talking to people and getting them comfortable telling their own funny stories. Frank Oz directed the show. We plan to take it on tour and put it on TV or a streamer.
The premise is this: we are nameless and faceless to each other, but if we talk and take the time to hear each other’s stories, we connect because we realize we have more in common than we do. don’t think so. Things are incredibly divisive and will likely continue to be for some time in the world, so the timing of the show couldn’t be more perfect.
The stories were breathtaking and fun. Like the guy who broke up with his girlfriend because she got busted for shoplifting at CVS. He wasn’t mad that she shoplifted because he taught her how to shoplift. He’s been a low level thief all his life. He was upset that she had ignored his advice and bought from CVS. He wanted her to shoplift at high-end department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.
Or the woman who revealed she got his first name because her dad insisted she go by the name of the woman he was having an affair with (yes, the man was cheating on his wife, who he fell out with pregnant, and gave birth to his child and insisted the child was named after his mistress).
The register: If I understand correctly, you gave up a career in banking to start your stand-up career. Des Moines is primarily known as an insurance hub, but we have a considerable number of banks based here. I doubt there’s much cross-pollination between Des Moines and New York, but have you ever recognized anyone or been recognized by anyone during any of your stops in the Des Moines area?
Mecurio: Yeah I’ve been to Des Moines a few times now and been lucky enough to get a bit of a following so I’ve met some people in town who recognized me at least that’s what I pays them to come and pretend they’re big fans. And I got recognized by the cops for running a red light, so I’m counting that as something! I always wanted to be a fugitive, like in the movies!
And I’ll be looking at a new car and home package policy while I’m in Des Moines hoping I can get a discount since I’ll be at the Funny Bone and making Des Moinians laugh (is that a word?).
Let me also add that if someone comes to my shows wants to bring me a Christmas present, I won’t refuse it. Here is what I need:
- Socks
- apple watch
- Height
- Patagonia parka
- mint dental floss
- Leather wallet (with $1,000)
- Chicago Lou Malinatis Pizza
- Any 2015 or newer car
Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Join it at[email protected]or 319-600-2124, or follow him on Twitter at@IsaacHamlet.
