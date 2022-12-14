Q&A with comedian Paul Mecurio of ‘The Daily Show’ before his show in Des Moines

Connect with us

Chances are you know the work of Paul Mecurio. The comedian won a Peabody and Emmy for his work on ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’, he interviewed Paul McCartney on his podcast, “Upside down,” and within days, he’s bringing his comedy brand back to central Iowa.

Mecurio brings his stand-up act to West Des Moines with shows at funny bone560 S. Prairie View Drive, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the shows start at $17 and can be purchased at desmoines.funnybone.com.

Before his stop in Des Moines, Mecurio corresponded with the Des Moines Register via email to talk about his career, recalling his last time in central Iowa, his work on “The Daily Show” and his off-air show. Broadway, “Permission to Speak,” which he plans to bring back and tour down the line.

Q&A with Paul Mecurio

Des Moines Register: I think the last time you were in Des Moines was January 2020, about a month before the caucuses and two months before COVID-19 hit the United States. Do you remember anything about this show or this tour in general?

Paul Mecurio: I remember worrying about catching COVID and thinking am I literally going to die doing comedy (not metaphorically) and if so what a stupid way to tell people jokes . I’d rather go eat amazing pizza and chocolate cake for dessert (I don’t have high goals). I remember people saying we’re glad you came and did your shows and didn’t cancel because we’re stressed about all the tension in the country AND this COVID thing and we have to laugh. And of course I thought Shit, I should have charged more for tickets to my show.

