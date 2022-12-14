Entertainment
Here’s why Besharam Rang reminds you of half a dozen Bollywood numbers
Since the release of the first track from the Pathaan album titled Besharam Rang, the song has received huge attention. Yes, we get a shirtless, ripped Shah Rukh Khan, but it’s a sultry, bikini-clad Deepika Padukone who does most of the work, carrying the song on her slender arms. Shot in Spain, the song has an immediate vibe of losing all sense of modesty and enjoying the moment with reckless abandon. Fans were immediately reminded of another song that had a similar vibe – War’s track Ghungroo, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. It’s no coincidence if you take a closer look – Pathaan and War are from the same director Siddharth Anand. Both songs also come from the table of musical director duo Vishal-Shekhar and lyricist Kumaar. The greatest of all the similarities is vocalist Shilpa Rao, whose temperate, electric voice gives both songs that immediate memory. (Also read: Pathaan Besharam Rank song: Deepika Padukone serenades Shah Rukh Khan in exotic Spain, fans ‘can’t handle their heat’)
One could imagine if Siddharth Anand is sitting with Vishal-Shekhar and Kumaar in the studio and discussing a new lead for the film and instantly Shilpa Rao comes to the rescue. There you have a track that needs to match that vibe of walking through foreign scenic spots and tossing casually into the backdrop of Carpe Diem – better to seize the day than stay under the facade of modesty. This is a trick that has worked every time. Well, it started with Salaam Namaste with the title track – remember a shirtless young Saif Ali Khan running around Preity Zinta, asking for a hug because time will pass anyway. Then came Bachna Ae Haseeno who gave us a moving Khuda Jaane with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone romanced in the beautiful cities of Venice and Naples in Italy.
It was the first in a long collaboration with Shilpa Rao who would consistently give us these romantic and sensual tracks about the passion and thrill of loving someone. Cue for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming Anjaana Anjaani with Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor again, but this time the topic was a bit serious to even attempt a reckless display of passion. Anjaaana Anjaani, who is still shocking for treating suicide so lightly, had a track called I Feel Good. Again with Shilpa Rao, this track was quite different from the rest of the song club but had the same subtext of camaraderie and thrill. Then came Bang Bang, with Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif turning on the heat at Meherbaan hua, romantics in Greece. Shilpa Rao was again the constant voice fueling the urgency of female desire.
There you have it, how Besharam Rang is just the newest addition that is bound to be an earworm. It’s packaged and molded from the same template of songs that stayed on our playlists long after the movie was released. The combination of Shilpa Rao, Vishal-Shekhar, Siddharth Anand and Yash Raj Films at the helm of this one, you can never go wrong with this conceit of glamor and romance. Bedharam Rang follows the same combination of voice acting, aesthetic locations and a sizzling avant-garde actor possessing his desires with nonchalance and glamour. No complaints registered, as long as the song offers us, with such periodic consistency, the shameless joy of surrendering to love. Let the purists say otherwise, we can always accept feeling a little cheeky with the person we love.
