Scarlett Johansson says she got ‘stuck playing a bombshell type actor early in her career’

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about how she changed her career to avoid being locked into a ‘bombshell type’ stereotype. Appearing on the Table for two podcast on Tuesday, December 13, the Black Widow the star told host Bruce Bozzi about the strange place she ended up in after filming movies lost in translation and A girl with an earring. The 38-year-old described the period as a “strange fever dream”. “It was kind of my transition into my adult career,” she said, explaining that she was “very struggling to make lost in translation‘. “I’ve become kind of an ingenue, sort of, and I just think that’s part of – young girls like that are really objectified, and that’s just a fact. Monique SkipperGetty Images ‘I did it lost in translation and pearl girl and at that point, I was 18, 19, and I was stepping into my own femininity and learning about my own desirability and sexuality. “I think it’s because of this trajectory that I was launched into – I got really stuck.” Continuing to discuss her early career, she recalled, “I was kind of groomed, in a way, to be what you call a bombshell type actor.” Johansson continued, noting that “playing the other woman and the object of desire” caused her to be “cornered” into a place where she felt unable to “get out of it.” Jon FurnisGetty Images The Oscar-nominated actor credited Bryan Lourd, partner and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency, Bozzi’s wife, for helping transform his career. Referring to her career change, she said: “It would be easy to sit across from someone in that situation and say, ‘It works, why change it? But for that kind of bomb, you know, that burns bright and fast, and then it’s done and you don’t have an opportunity beyond that. In October, Scarlett Johansson opened up about being “hypersexualized” early in her career. During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Expert Armchair podcast, she opened up about being made to appear older in some movies, which she says changed people’s perception of her. J.VespaGetty Images “I think everyone thought I was older and had been doing it for a long time, and I got stuck in this weird, hypersexualized thing, I felt like it was over, sort of “, she said. Johansson was 17 when she was cast opposite Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola lost in translation and played a character five years older than her actual age. Sakaynah Hunter

Sakaynah Hunter is the digital news editor at ELLE, covering topics including politics, health, women’s interests, royals and entertainment.

