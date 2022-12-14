‘Brad Pitt’ Mountain Lion Who Killed Chihuahua in Hollywood Hills Captured





California’s famed P-22 mountain lion, often referred to as “Brad Pitt” because of his good looks and laid-back demeanor, was captured and tranquilized weeks after attacking and killing a leashed Chihuahua dog in the hills of California. Hollywood. About four weeks ago, a video of the violent incident went viral on social media. According to KTLA, the little dog named Piper with another dog was walking on a leash with her owner when the mountain lion attacked her. Piper was seriously injured and did not survive the attack. The P22 wildcat is said to be around 12 years old and is famous for roaming residential areas. The male feline has been frequently captured on CCTV but his recent “agitated” behavior is new and had alarmed authorities. “P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild, and after being found responsible for killing a pet on a leash last month, he may be showing signs of distress,” the California Department of Fish said. and Wildlife. The average lifespan of these big cats in the wild is around 10 years. On Monday, Fish and Wildlife Department officers rang the bell at Sarah Picchi, the home of a Los Feliz resident, and informed her “You have a lion in your backyard.” Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Pichi revealed the lion was tranquilized on Monday morning. Officials said the aging mountain lion was in stable condition after being sedated. A celebrity in his own right, P-22 according to the BBC is the oldest Southern California cougar to be studied. The future of P-22 remains unknown, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would “determine the best next steps for the animal while prioritizing the safety of surrounding communities.” (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/trending/mountain-lion-that-killed-a-chihuahua-in-hollywood-hills-captured-542992 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos