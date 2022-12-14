The Eternals actor shares an honest opinion on the backlash to the Marvel movie

Now That MCU Phase 4 Is Over, A Marvel Star Has Commented On The Negative Response To Chloe Zhao Eternals.

It’s safe to say that this 2021 movie was always going to be different from the rest of the Marvel Studios library. Not only did the movie introduce a huge set of new characters, but those same characters were immortal and their story ran parallel to that of the story of Earth and the cosmic Celestials.

While the plot and its huge cast of new characters deviated from typical MCU films, Eternals was unique for who was behind the camera and how their style translated to the screen.

When the film debuted in November 2021, reception was mixed with complaints ranging from its bloated plot and runtime to its lack of connections to the larger MCU.

Now, a year after its release, one Marvel star has opened up about the film’s lackluster reception and her hopes for the franchise moving forward.

Kumail Nanjiana addresses the reception of the Eternals

By talking with Josh HorowitzKumail Nanjiani, who played Kingo in Eternalsconfessed that “it pissed off [him] that it was kind of divisive,” but recognize that Eternals has been “very different from most comic book movies:”

“I love the Eternals. I think it’s fantastic. It made me realize that it was kind of divisive… Chloe [Zhao] made a huge, very, very ambitious movie that’s very different from most comic book movies, you know, she went for a really, really high bar.”

Eternals was directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao, one of the only times an MCU film has had a director who has achieved this level of critical acclaim.

In addition to pitching the film to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Zhao also brought his own visual style to it. Eternalswhile juggling a massive cast, comic book lore, multiple timelines, and massive cosmic beings.

Even though Eternals isn’t at the top of most fans’ Phase 4 movies, Nanjiani remains optimistic, saying: “People are going to watch this movie again and realize there’s a lot more to it than that:”

“Of course it would have been great if every person on earth loved it, but I love it. I still think at some point people are going to watch this movie again and realize there’s a lot more to it. they don’t give J’adore Chloé, she’s such a great filmmaker.”

Kingo’s Crusade to Connect Eternals to the MCU

Now that the MCU Phase 4 is over and a year has passed since Eternals’ release, it’s fascinating to hear one of the film’s stars be so candid.

Despite being so close to the project itself, he’s aware that it was a big swing from Marvel Studios and Chloe Zhao and says the same. Yet his hope that audiences will enjoy the film over time isn’t just wishful thinking.

MCU films are known to improve over time, especially once later films establish connections and new meaning with those that came before them.

When it comes to those connections, Nanjiani’s Kingo has done all the heavy lifting so far to tie Eternals to the larger MCU.

For example, in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday SpecialKingo’s movie posters were seen around the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

A photo from the set of Loki Season 2 also appears to feature its own Kingo poster, indicating that more of its hero will be on the way on the outskirts of the MCU.

As to when the public can expect a Eternals sequel or an actual cameo, that remains to be seen.

But in the meantime, it will be interesting to see if Kumail Nanjiani’s prediction on Eternals will come true as the MCU progresses through Phase 5.

Eternals is available to stream on Disney+.