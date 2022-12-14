Entertainment
Karam Files Lawsuit Against Utica School District
UTICA — As promised in October, Superintendent Bruce Karam filed a lawsuit against the Utica City School District, its school board and specifically President Joseph Hobika Jr., Vice President Danielle Padula, Tennille Knoop and James Paul, and Acting Superintendent Brian Nolan after being placed on administrative leave.
The documents were filed in Oneida County Supreme Court on Dec. 9, according to the Frank W. Miller law firm in East Syracuse, which represents Karam in matters relating to his employment.
The lawsuit “will seek to reverse decisions made by the defendants that Mr. Karam claims violated the law, and will seek to compensate Mr. Karam for the alleged willful violations of his contract and his rights.” , according to a letter from the law firm. signed by Miller and Giancarlo Facciponte.
In an email sent to the Daily Sentinel on Monday afternoon, the law firm shared documents showing that Karam is seeking “to reverse the actions of the Board of Education taken during the regular and executive session of October 18, 2022 or about that date for a bad faith violation of the Public Servants Act Section 7, also known as the Open Meetings Act, resulting in prejudice to the petitioner and cause to rescind the action taken by the school board while violating the Open Meetings Act.”
Karam is also asking the court to preserve the terms of his contract, which runs until January 31, 2027. He has served as the district superintendent since 2011. Prior to that, he served the district for 22 years as a teacher, assistant principal, director and director of secondary education.
Karam has been on paid leave since October 18 after a 4-2 vote at a special district school board meeting relieved him of his duties. Although not specifically mentioned by name by the board, Karam acknowledged it was him in a written statement delivered after the meeting. The four voters in favor of administrative leave were Hobika, Padula, Knoop and James.
The board said at the time that the furlough would be pending the completion of an independent investigation and named Nolan, of Syracuse, its acting superintendent at the same meeting.
Nolan said he only started with the district on October 19, so he wasn’t sure why he was named in Karam’s petition. He acknowledged he was contacted a week before the Oct. 18 meeting, but that conversation was basically to sniff him out to see if he was available to serve “an urban district” in the area without Utica actually being named to the meeting. ‘era.
It wasn’t until Oct. 17, when he received the invitation to attend the Utica board meeting, that he knew for sure which district was involved, Nolan said.
Hobika said Tuesday morning that he had not received any official notification that Karam’s lawsuit had been filed.
Karam’s petition alleges that “a group of four out of seven board members acted as a quorum without conducting public discussion or any meaningful consideration before the entire board of education, including the minority of members who are not in their de facto quorum, in clear violation of the law on public meetings.
Newspapers allege that such a practice, if true, is detrimental to both the good governance of the district and the welfare of its students.
His petition also claims that the terms of his contract were violated by not giving him adequate notice of any concerns against him before the vote. According to Miller and Facciponte, Karam’s contract guarantees him the right to be informed of complaints against him in writing and in sufficient detail within a time frame where he has an opportunity to respond to those complaints.
“Per the contract, Mr. Karam cannot be suspended from his job until the Board of Education has affirmative evidence, sufficient to substantiate the charges,” Miller and Facciponte wrote. “In this case, the public should know that Mr. Karam was never questioned about any claimed complaints and never had the opportunity to respond to the baseless allegations made against him.”
Karam was not immediately available for additional comment. A phone number listed for him online was apparently incorrect, according to the person who answered the line.
|
Sources
2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/karam-takes-legal-action-against-utica-school-district,154284
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Karam Files Lawsuit Against Utica School District
- 5 Best Men’s Clothing in Aurora, CO
- CDPHE recommends getting a flu shot before holiday gatherings
- Boris Johnson backs Tory push to IGNORE ECHR and resume Rwanda deal
- Elle Macpherson Wears Thong Bikini and Cropped Sweater in New Video – Hollywood Life
- Local experts urge people to get flu vaccine
- Paralympic Ash returns to table tennis
- High cholesterol with high blood pressure increases risk
- ‘Proceedings have been initiated to remove Imran Khan as head of PTI, ECP tells IHC
- The Eternals actor shares an honest opinion on the backlash to the Marvel movie
- Google announces ‘Year in Search 2022’
- Donald Trump trails another Republican candidate by more than 20% in this recent poll