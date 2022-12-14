Karam Files Lawsuit Against Utica School District

UTICA — As promised in October, Superintendent Bruce Karam filed a lawsuit against the Utica City School District, its school board and specifically President Joseph Hobika Jr., Vice President Danielle Padula, Tennille Knoop and James Paul, and Acting Superintendent Brian Nolan after being placed on administrative leave.

The documents were filed in Oneida County Supreme Court on Dec. 9, according to the Frank W. Miller law firm in East Syracuse, which represents Karam in matters relating to his employment.

The lawsuit “will seek to reverse decisions made by the defendants that Mr. Karam claims violated the law, and will seek to compensate Mr. Karam for the alleged willful violations of his contract and his rights.” , according to a letter from the law firm. signed by Miller and Giancarlo Facciponte.

In an email sent to the Daily Sentinel on Monday afternoon, the law firm shared documents showing that Karam is seeking “to reverse the actions of the Board of Education taken during the regular and executive session of October 18, 2022 or about that date for a bad faith violation of the Public Servants Act Section 7, also known as the Open Meetings Act, resulting in prejudice to the petitioner and cause to rescind the action taken by the school board while violating the Open Meetings Act.”

Karam is also asking the court to preserve the terms of his contract, which runs until January 31, 2027. He has served as the district superintendent since 2011. Prior to that, he served the district for 22 years as a teacher, assistant principal, director and director of secondary education.

Karam has been on paid leave since October 18 after a 4-2 vote at a special district school board meeting relieved him of his duties. Although not specifically mentioned by name by the board, Karam acknowledged it was him in a written statement delivered after the meeting. The four voters in favor of administrative leave were Hobika, Padula, Knoop and James.

The board said at the time that the furlough would be pending the completion of an independent investigation and named Nolan, of Syracuse, its acting superintendent at the same meeting.

Nolan said he only started with the district on October 19, so he wasn’t sure why he was named in Karam’s petition. He acknowledged he was contacted a week before the Oct. 18 meeting, but that conversation was basically to sniff him out to see if he was available to serve “an urban district” in the area without Utica actually being named to the meeting. ‘era.

It wasn’t until Oct. 17, when he received the invitation to attend the Utica board meeting, that he knew for sure which district was involved, Nolan said.

Hobika said Tuesday morning that he had not received any official notification that Karam’s lawsuit had been filed.

Karam’s petition alleges that “a group of four out of seven board members acted as a quorum without conducting public discussion or any meaningful consideration before the entire board of education, including the minority of members who are not in their de facto quorum, in clear violation of the law on public meetings.

Newspapers allege that such a practice, if true, is detrimental to both the good governance of the district and the welfare of its students.

His petition also claims that the terms of his contract were violated by not giving him adequate notice of any concerns against him before the vote. According to Miller and Facciponte, Karam’s contract guarantees him the right to be informed of complaints against him in writing and in sufficient detail within a time frame where he has an opportunity to respond to those complaints.

“Per the contract, Mr. Karam cannot be suspended from his job until the Board of Education has affirmative evidence, sufficient to substantiate the charges,” Miller and Facciponte wrote. “In this case, the public should know that Mr. Karam was never questioned about any claimed complaints and never had the opportunity to respond to the baseless allegations made against him.”

Karam was not immediately available for additional comment. A phone number listed for him online was apparently incorrect, according to the person who answered the line.