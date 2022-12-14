This gay actor was told he couldn’t kiss his date at an LA restaurant

On Monday evening, actor Drew Droege, known for his hilarious online impressions of actress Chlo Sevignycontinued what he describes as “a very good date”.
However, according to a post on his Instagram accountthe beautiful date was greeted with a “really sad and hateful moment in the middle”.
Droege and his anonymous date had a meal and drinks at popular Mexican restaurant El Compadre in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he noted the food and server were excellent. After paying for their meal, they stayed for a while waiting to see a show in town.
As they finished their drinks, Droege said and his date hugged and shared a few kisses. After being approached by a manager, Droege said they were told they weren’t allowed to, and after expressing their confusion, they were told, “It’s a family restaurant.”
Glancing around the restaurant and noticing straight couples doing the same, Droege asked if anyone had complained about their behavior.
It was here that the manager “threw his hands in front of us and said, “I don’t care if you’re the President of the United States, we don’t allow your behavior here.”“
Fittingly, after leaving quickly, Droege had some thoughts about it. Expressing shock that something like this could happen in Echo Park at 6:30 p.m. on a Monday in 2022, Droege also noted the deeper impact of how situations like these affect members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“Have you ever wondered why homosexuals often seem nervous? he wrote. “Why do we talk faster? Why do we work so hard to please others and be good little citizens of the world?”
After promising never to return and urging the others to find another place to dine as well, Droege ended the caption by saying, “After this happened to us, we went out and made out in their parking lot.”
Shortly after Droeges’ ordeal began making the rounds online, El Compadre took to his official Instagram account to issue a statement about the incident, saying they were investigating the matter and that ‘they “stand with the LGBTQ+ community” and “hold no space for intolerance, hatred or unfair treatment of our valued guests, regardless of race, ethnicity, age, sex, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability or status.
“We have read all of your comments and concerns and are reviewing what happened Monday night at our Echo Park location,” the statement said. “While we work to learn more, we want to make it clear that we support the LGBTQ+ community and leave no room for intolerance, hatred or unfair treatment of our beloved guests, regardless of regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, or status.We were built on the core value of doing everything with love, and we will do that whatever it takes to continue to warmly welcome any quest into a safe community.
The statement continued:
“Please give us time to research what happened, gather more information, and take appropriate action. We will update you soon. We love you and thank you for your patience as we work to fix it. that.”
RELATED |Vicky Hartzler’s gay nephew applauds plea against gay marriage