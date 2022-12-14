This gay actor was told he couldn’t kiss his date at an LA restaurant





On Monday evening, actor Drew Droege, known for his hilarious online impressions of actress Chlo Sevignycontinued what he describes as “a very good date”. However, according to a post on his Instagram accountthe beautiful date was greeted with a “really sad and hateful moment in the middle”. Droege and his anonymous date had a meal and drinks at popular Mexican restaurant El Compadre in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he noted the food and server were excellent. After paying for their meal, they stayed for a while waiting to see a show in town. As they finished their drinks, Droege said and his date hugged and shared a few kisses. After being approached by a manager, Droege said they were told they weren’t allowed to, and after expressing their confusion, they were told, “It’s a family restaurant.” Glancing around the restaurant and noticing straight couples doing the same, Droege asked if anyone had complained about their behavior. It was here that the manager “threw his hands in front of us and said, “I don’t care if you’re the President of the United States, we don’t allow your behavior here.”“ Fittingly, after leaving quickly, Droege had some thoughts about it. Expressing shock that something like this could happen in Echo Park at 6:30 p.m. on a Monday in 2022, Droege also noted the deeper impact of how situations like these affect members of the LGBTQ+ community. “Have you ever wondered why homosexuals often seem nervous? he wrote. “Why do we talk faster? Why do we work so hard to please others and be good little citizens of the world?” After promising never to return and urging the others to find another place to dine as well, Droege ended the caption by saying, “After this happened to us, we went out and made out in their parking lot.” Shortly after Droeges’ ordeal began making the rounds online, El Compadre took to his official Instagram account to issue a statement about the incident, saying they were investigating the matter and that ‘they “stand with the LGBTQ+ community” and “hold no space for intolerance, hatred or unfair treatment of our valued guests, regardless of race, ethnicity, age, sex, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability or status. “We have read all of your comments and concerns and are reviewing what happened Monday night at our Echo Park location,” the statement said. “While we work to learn more, we want to make it clear that we support the LGBTQ+ community and leave no room for intolerance, hatred or unfair treatment of our beloved guests, regardless of regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, or status.We were built on the core value of doing everything with love, and we will do that whatever it takes to continue to warmly welcome any quest into a safe community. The statement continued: “Please give us time to research what happened, gather more information, and take appropriate action. We will update you soon. We love you and thank you for your patience as we work to fix it. that.” RELATED |Vicky Hartzler’s gay nephew applauds plea against gay marriage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.out.com/news/2022/12/13/gay-actor-was-told-he-couldnt-kiss-his-date-la-restaurant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos