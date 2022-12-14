Every Hollywood Stakeholder Who Needs the Avatar: The Way of Water To Be a Hit

The film industry generally wants all films to be successful. But he really, really wants it Avatar sequel is a success.

Avatar: the way of Water scheduled to open December 16, is a long-promised sequel to 2009’s Avatar. The first movie is the biggest hit movie of all time still holdsearning $2.9 billion since its release.

buzz around Avatar: the way of Water is largely positive. Fandango’s Erik Davis called it “phenomenal”, podcaster Josh Horowitz said it was “as big as movies get”, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro called it “a stunning achievement”. Although the film has not yet been released, it has won Golden Globes appointments Best Film and Best Director. But the hype must also translate into big box office numbers if it hopes to entice moviegoers back to theaters after Covid shutdowns and streaming services have trained them to watch from home.

Here are the stakeholders counting on big returns:

The Walt Disney Company

With Avatar: the way of Water ,Disney has footed the bill for one of Hollywood’s most expensive movies to date. The $250 million budget probably increased between $350 million and $400 millionaccording to Hollywood journalist. And director James Cameron isn’t done billing Disney yet. Disney has promised a total of four sequels at Avatarin the coming years, which will cost $1 billion in total. Cameron told GQ the film is expected to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history to be profitable, meaning it must gross over $2 billion. By using the average price of a movie ticket $11 expected in the United States, theaters are expected to sell more than 180 million individual tickets to reach $2 billion in revenue (the first film sold approximately 328.7 million tickets worldwide). Cameron waits fans to see the film multiple times in theaters.

Disney’s business model is built around franchises like Marvel and Star Wars which it can use to create its themed rides and spin-off shows for Disney+ that will drive subscriptions. A successful Avatar franchise would be a valuable addition to Disney’s roster. On the other hand a flop for Avatar: the way of Water probably means cancellations for Avatars 4 and 5 (the third film has already been shot) and a consequent loss of synergies for Disney.

theater exhibitors

The Covid-19 pandemic shut down cinemas for months and the rise of streaming has meant fewer moviegoers are returning to cinemas now that they have reopened. While some films drew crowds in theaters this year, such as the sequels to Top Gun, Doctor Strange and Black Panther,theaters don’t have the consistent attendance they had before Covid. In 2021, the rooms sold 40 percent tickets they bought in 2019. From the first week of December this year, cinemas sold 60 percent of the 2019 total.

AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, announced last month that it cut 20 percent of American personnel. The second largest chain, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in the United States and terminated the leases of 20 of its 505 American cinemas. Ticket seller Fandango and review site Rotten Tomatoes are among other companies benefiting from a thriving film industry.

A high-yield version could help theater operators turn a profit. Many hoped Top Gun: Maverickwould be the turning point, and for a while ticket sales skyrocketed, but they still collapsed in the months following the first.

james cameron

During his career, Cameron has been nominated for 92 awards and won 54. He directed Avatar and Titanic, the first and third highest-grossing films of all time, making him one of Hollywood’s most accomplished directors. At 68, Cameron said he would be nearly 90 at the time when the Avatar franchise finishes. Not only will he have spent a tremendous amount of time on the films, but these may be the last major films he works on. Flops for the Avatar the sequels could be a disappointing end to his career.

He also put a personal stake in the writing of the film, drawing on his own experiences as a father. Avatar: the way of Water largely revolves around the family. The general idea is that the family is the fortress. It’s our greatest weakness and our greatest strength,” Cameron told the Hollywood journalist. “I thought I could write the hell out of this. I know what it’s like to be the asshole father. High yields could validate the director’s experience.

Cameron would also have won $350 million Since the first Avatar,so there could be a huge payday riding on the film’s success.

Hollywood

Theatrical releases make more money than streaming for almost everyone involved in a movie. But since the closure of cinemas to curb the spread of Covid-19, many films have been released in streaming rather than in theaters (or in some cases simultaneously).Disney live action Mulane was highly anticipated but released on streaming and lost money.Black Widow, which was released in theaters and streaming at the same time, also lost money.

Streaming will continue to change Hollywood, the way actors make money How? ‘Or’ What contracts are written. And given that theater revenues are always down from pre-Covid numbers, Hollywood could use a financial boost of a Avatar smash.

The popularity of streaming has also damaged Hollywood’s image. He’s been telling a story about himself for years, which is evident in Nicole Kidman’s in-house ad for AMC, in which she says viewers are reborn by watching movies in a cinema.But streaming has diminished some of the magic and luxury of watching movies. Avatar must be watched in theaters, Cameron Told the New York Times. And if it does well at the box office, it could help meet Hollywood’s need for cultural reaffirmation.