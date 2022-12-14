Famous Hollywood mountain lion recaptured after killing dog could now be put down





Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up for our free US Evening Headlines email The fate of Hollywood’s best-known mountain lions hangs in the balance as wildlife experts debate whether the wildcat should be euthanized after it was likely hit and injured in a car crash. Feral cat P-22, who was captured by wildlife officials after raising concerns about a hunt for a chihuahua dog on a leash in Hollywood Hills, was found to be seriously deficient during his health check tuesday. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the cat had an eye injury, likely from being hit by a car, and will perform further tests to determine if the animal has head trauma. additional. The findings led experts to weigh whether the cat could be sent to an animal shelter or euthanized as it may not be released into the wild. No one takes this kind of decision lightly, spokesman Jordan Traverso said during a videoconference. He added that the agency understands the importance of this animal to the community and to California, and we recognize its sadness. P-22 was captured and tranquilized Monday in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood near his usual haunt of Griffith Park, an island of wilderness and picnic spots in the middle of Los Angeles’ urban sprawl. The P-22 was taken to a wildlife care facility for a full health assessment on Monday ” height=”2000″ width=”1832″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:109.1703%"/> The P-22 was taken to a wildlife care facility for a full health assessment on Monday (AP) He was captured after wildlife officials raised concerns that the cat might be showing signs of distress, due in part to his advanced age, and wanted to study him for his welfare. The big cat has made sprawling Griffith Park its home for more than a decade and has often been recorded on security cameras wandering the freeways and residential areas of Los Angeles. The animal is believed to be the oldest cougar in Southern California, currently 12 years old, making it the oldest cougar in Southern California currently under study. Most cougars live for about a decade. He’s an old cat, and old cats get diseases from old cats, said Deana Clifford, the department’s senior wildlife veterinarian. All of us who had cats at home saw it. A mountain lion killed a chihuahua during a walk in the Hollywood Hills ” height=”617″ width=”824″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.8786%"/> A mountain lion killed a chihuahua during a walk in the Hollywood Hills (Screenshot/KTLA) Let’s work through all of these issues and consider the totality of the results to try to make the best possible decision for the cat, she said. She added that a computed tomography is scheduled for later this week to examine other possible chronic health conditions that may have caused her decline. The cat had to cross two major freeways to reach Griffith Park and became the face of the campaign to build a wildlife crossing on a Los Angeles-area freeway to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other animals wild a sure path. Ground was broken this year on the bridge which will span 200 feet and construction is expected to be complete in early 2025.

