Christopher Nolan says nuclear explosion at Oppenheimer was done without CGI | Hollywood

Director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer is one of next year’s most anticipated films. The director has now shared that the film’s production recreated the first nuclear weapon detonation without the aid of additional CGI effects. (Also read: Oppenheimer teaser: Christopher Nolan’s next ‘atomic bomb father’ looks explosive and horrifying. Watch) The filmmaker behind acclaimed movies like Inception and Interstellar is known for his mind-bending thrillers combined with heart-pounding visual effects. Speaking of Oppenheimer, Christopher said that recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of CGI was an extreme decision to make. During the chat with Total Film Magazine, reported by Variety, the director added, “Andrew Jackson — my visual effects supervisor, I recruited him very early on — was looking at how we could do a lot of the visuals of it. film practically, from depicting quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, much of which was needed to the film, in terms of the very difficult conditions there – there were huge practical challenges.” The filmmaker called Oppenheimer the most difficult film of his career to date. He further commented on the scope of doing the story justice. “There were big logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an amazing team, and they really stepped up. It’s going to be a while before we’re done. But certainly, as I watch the results come , and that I’m editing the film, I’m thrilled with what my team was able to achieve,” the director said. Oppenehimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was a leading figure in the Manhattan Project and enabled the process of creating the atomic bomb during World War II. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh. Oppenheimer is set for release on July 21, 2023. It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

