Review: PTC A Christmas Story, The Musical adds comedy and depth to nostalgic film story





SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Almost everything in “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” will strike a familiar and relatable chord with anyone who has seen the film version of the 1983 comedy. So what the heck can offer a live musical version of the story to a movie buff who has already seen: Humiliation of 9-year-old Ralphie forced into infant pink bunny costume

His understandable panic upon meeting school bully Scut Farkus, or

His relentless pursuit of an “official Red Ryder air rifle, carbine action, 200 shots, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells the time.” Pioneer Theater Company’s production of “A Christmas Story, The Musical” can tell you the answers. Besides the addition of catchy songs, there are gifted child and adult singers who deliver lyrics that magnify and elaborate on the characters’ angst, and extensive comedy/fantasy scenes go far beyond anything Ralphie imagined in the film version. So there are more highs and lows, plus songs that deal with the well-dictated duties of a 1940s housewife, and how the hell would an otherwise average man become so enamored with a “fresh” floor lamp. jee-lay” with a fringed lampshade and tight fishnet stockings. Mack Boyer and Soren Ray alternate in the role of Ralphie, played on opening night by Boyer, who has incredible voice and acting talents. He may be the most gifted child actor/singer I’ve seen on stage in Utah. He captured every nuance and displayed perfect comedic timing in his show-defining role. Actor Don Noble played the narrator, who was on stage and occasionally interacted with other actors. In the film, of course, the unseen narrator was Jean Shepherd, the comedian whose semi-fictional stories were the basis of the film. Nobile found the perfect tone, both sincere and amused by the stories/memories he shared. Stacie Bono plays the mother, struggling to do the best for her wayward husband and sons and to fulfill her role without complaints or support, and on a tight budget. We have no complaints about Bono’s acting quality, although on opening night she needed the support of her understudy (Stephanie Maloney), who sang offstage due to motion sickness. Bono’s throat. And Danny Berhardy played “the old man”, interpreted in the cinema by Darren McGavin. In the show, a song explains why a “major prize” won through a crossword puzzle competition offers a rare opportunity to earn the respect, even the admiration, of his peers in a life that seems to class him as average. Another standout is EJ Zimmerman as Ralphie’s primitive, disapproving teacher, who can show a whole different side of herself in one of the musical’s extended comedy/fantasy sequences. Strong supporting characters played by youngsters include Austin Flamm as bully Farkus, Kiyan R. Wyness as Grover, his toad; Randy, brother of Ralphie (Asher Nehring); and Ralphie’s friends Schwartz (Ethan Marchant) and Flick (Daniel Sorokin), known for their three-dog daring and a bad decision involving a flagpole, respectively. And youth and adult ensembles sing, dance, and seamlessly fill smaller roles in this fuller, more dramatic retelling of film history. The book of musical features by Joseph Robinette and music/lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Karen Azenberg of the Pioneer Theater Company directed and choreographed this comprehensive and satisfying production, with costumes designed by KL Alberts and sets by James Noone. The show, open to ages 5 and up, continues from Monday to Saturday, in the evening with a few matinees, until Christmas Eve. For theater and ticket information, click here.

