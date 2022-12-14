Aussie Actor Charmaine Bingwa Explains Why People Should See Will Smith’s Emancipation

It may be clear now that Australian actor Charmaine Bingwa was destined for Hollywood, but even she didn’t know that at first.

“It was a really unsuspecting journey for me,” Bingwa told ABC News.

“I have a business degree and followed a traditional career path.

“But I feel like if you’re supposed to do something, it will find you.”

The Perth actor was working in the corporate world when one day she decided to take a “leap of faith”, quitting her job to explore her more creative side.

“I ended up going to music school and took an acting option and ended up going that route,” she said.

“And that kind of feels like it was meant for me. And in a way, when you make such a big career change, you almost get a second chance at life, and I really love what I do.

“And so I’m going very hard.”

Bingwa was awarded the 2018 Heath Ledger Fellowship and is best known for her role in the critically acclaimed television series The Good Fight, in which she plays Carmen Moyo.

She said she felt honored and had a sense of duty when portraying characters on screen.

“I also feel a level of responsibility, as a black, openly gay person, having the ability to show other people’s visibility on screen,” Bingwa said.

“I feel blessed that cinema is opening up a lot in terms of the kinds of stories we tell.”

Tribute to the stories of “people who have suffered”

Bingwa plays Dodienne, the wife of a man known as “Whipped Peter” (Will Smith) in the Apple TV+ movie Emancipation, which is loosely based on the true story of a runaway slave.

Charmaine Bingwa says her character is the emotional heart of the film. ( Supplied: Apple TV+ )

Bingwa’s filming schedule on Emancipation ended in October last year, but after the Oscars in March in which Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after making a joke about Smith’s wife, Smith encouraged people to watch the film, telling Trevor Noah on The Daily Show he hopes the work of the “top artists” who worked on the film won’t be tainted by his “horrific decision”.

Bingwa also wants people to put aside any reservations they might have when it comes to seeing the film.

“I would really encourage them to look beyond that,” Bingwa said.

“And I would say that the stories of the people who suffered, the people we honor and bring to the screen, are so much more important than a one-time event that happened.

“And I described this movie as a love letter to our ancestors because we shot on a plantation and you could feel it every second of the day that we were shooting.

“And it became viscerally clear to me that the most important thing this movie does is honor the people who came before us, who gave us the opportunity to live the life we ​​have today.”

Emancipation is currently the fourth most popular show airing on Apple TV+ in Australia, behind Slow Horses, Shantaram and Ted Lasso, but ahead of Morning Wars at number 10.

Bingwa said filming on a plantation gave the film a certain intensity.

“It transported you to that period,” she said.

“And it constantly made you realize the seriousness of what you were doing that we were portraying real people. And universally on set, we all wanted it to be as fair as possible.

“We wanted to honor the people whose memories we represented.”

A universal story

The breathtaking film in which Peter’s pride, dignity and defiance belie the cruelty and inhumanity of his situation is all about survival. And it’s not just the slavers Peter has to worry about. There’s a key scene in which he also fights an alligator.

Her belief in a higher power brings her hope, her desire to find her family promotes resilience. There is humor despite the danger. But as a viewer, faced with a scene featuring an open grave filled with dead slaves, one of whom could easily have been Peter, you can’t help but feel the reality of his situation and the injustice of all of this.

Bingwa says emancipation is about “a man trying to return home to his family”. ( Supplied: Apple TV+ )

“Will’s level of commitment was palpable for me from the jump because when I met him he was emaciated,” Bingwa said.

“He had lost so much weight for this role and it’s a really physically grueling role for him, and his commitment to his craft and to the stories was palpable at all times.

And he’s a true leader who he really loves to unite and galvanize and inspire every time he’s on set.”

Smith is also the film’s producer, and while Emancipation didn’t earn any Golden Globe nominations, the Oscars are still in play.

Bingwa describes the film as “a love letter to our ancestors”.

“What I love about this movie is that he’s a man trying to get home to his family, which is such a universal story,” she said.

“It’s such a beautiful story of triumph, love and the spirit of victory, and love is its guiding factor.

“And I feel very lucky to be playing the character that I play in the film because she really is the emotional heart of the film.

“She is the one who holds her family together. And in such dark circumstances, she is still able to be so full of love for her children, so full of faith in her husband.

“And for me, it’s really the final scene of the movie that brings all of those themes home because it’s through faith and spirituality, and just pure love for each other, that they can be combined.”

Emancipation is now streaming on Apple TV+