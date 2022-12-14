Universal Studios Hollywood Sets Opening Date – Deadline





Super Nintendo World officially opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17, 2023, it was announced today. The opening marks the official arrival of Super Nintendo World in the United States – Universal Studios Japan got a version of the themed land in 2021. The all-new dynamic land will be located in a newly expanded area of ​​Universal Studios Hollywood in the lower part of the park, near the Transformers ride. Guests will enter Super Nintendo World via the iconic Warp Pipe. Super Nintendo World will feature a “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many interactive activities designed to engage the whole family in the captivating Mushroom Kingdom. There will also be themed meals at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store. From the moment guests cross the Warp Pipe, enter Peach’s Castle before venturing further into the Mushroom Kingdom. With the purchase of a Power-Up Band – wearable, interactive wristbands – guests will be able to deepen their interactions across the country. Some of the features and attractions include: Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge: This all-new ride promises to “seamlessly merge state-of-the-art augmented reality with projection mapping technology and real-life settings along a moving ride track.” Against a backdrop of color, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar routes through the creative use and integration of on-board AR glasses. head, which are touted as “a key point of differentiation that sets this ride apart from other theme park attractions.” The premise of “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” is simple yet challenging and designed to appeal to guests of all ages, regardless of their gaming experience. As part of Team Mario, guests will navigate through courses under the water and in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win. “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” is meant to be a repeatable race with a variety of outcomes. Mount Beanpole: This towering monument sits at the heart of the field and also serves as a queue for “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge”. Bowser’s Castle: Adorned with a sculpture of a tall and powerful Bowser, this structure serves as the centerpiece of the land and houses “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge”. As guests navigate the winding hallways and through the hall of medallions and trophies, they’ll learn about Bowser’s calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup. Power-Up Bands: These state-of-the-art wearable wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app to enhance the customer experience and enhance its many interactive elements. These include, but are not limited to, keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins, and earning keys after winning challenges across the land. The Power-Up Bands will also invite guests to enjoy very special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They will come in six design options with character themes and will be available for purchase both in-country and at retail stores located in the theme park and on CityWalk. Interactive game: In the land, guests will be able to engage in real gameplay, including punches? Blocks to collect digital coins. Interactive binoculars using augmented reality technology will reveal new features positioned in the territory. Guests can complete all four key challenges and collect keys to interactive Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant, and Thwomp activities to eventually unlock access to the climactic boss battle with Bowser Jr. Mushroom coffee: The country’s signature restaurant will serve a menu curated by Chef Toad, who will greet guests upon entry. Menu items freshly prepared daily include Toadstool Garlic and Cheese Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block tiramisu and Princess Peach cupcakes. 1-UP factory: The 1-UP Factory store features collectible memorabilia, including a huge selection of merchandise ranging from Mario and Luigi themed clothing to iconic character hats and a range of plush characters including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser. Universal Studios Orlando will also receive a Super Nintendo World. Of course, Universal and Illumination are coming Super Mario Bros.. Film debuts on April 7, 2023. The massive Super Mario video game franchise has grossed well north of $30 billion for Nintendo, according to reports.

