Megan Thee Stallion confronts Tory Lanez in shooting trial | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Megan you stallion spoke in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday and told jurors that rapper Tory Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and injured her as she tried to away from him in the Hollywood Hills over two years ago.

I am in shock. I’m scared,” the Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar said Tuesday, according to The Los Angeles Times. I hear the gunshot and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me.

His testimony came on the second day of the trial of Canadian rapper Lanez, 30, who pleaded not guilty to grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

With supporters gathered outside the courthouse and in the courtroom hallway, Megan entered the courtroom wearing a purple suit with heavy security late Tuesday morning.

I just don’t feel well, Megan, 27, said early in the interrogation of Assistant District Attorney Kathy Ta. I can’t believe I have to come here and do this.

She said that on July 12, 2020, she left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home in an SUV with Lanez, her bodyguard and her friend Kelsey Harris.

Megan said she and Lanez became close, bonding over the loss of their mothers and occasionally had a sexual relationship. Her friend Harris, who had a crush on Lanez, tried to stir up trouble between the women by telling Megan she needed to stop lying to her friend.

The argument got out of control and got even more heated when she and Lanez started trashing each other’s music and careers, Megan said.

I feel like it really rubbed him the wrong way, she said. He kept screaming and swearing.

She was wearing a bikini, but got out of the vehicle and tried to walk away when Lanez leaned over and opened fire, she said, leaving the backs of her feet injured. At one point he yelled Dance, b-! she testified.

I looked at my feet and I see all the blood, she said. Now everyone is screaming. He looked shocked. Kelsey looked shocked.

Lanez’s attorney, George Mgdesyan, said in her opening statement that her injury showed she could not have clearly seen the shooter behind her and that he would present more evidence contradicting her story during the trial.

Lanez, seated at the defense table in a tan suit and turtleneck, took notes as she spoke.

He arrived at court holding his young son’s hand. He carried the boy out of the courthouse at lunch break and at the end of the day.

It’s my support system and I’m his as well, he told reporters.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, could face up to 22 years in prison if convicted on all counts. He could also be deported to his native Canada.

Lanez has enjoyed a string of mixtapes and major-label releases since the start of his career in 2009, with his last two albums reaching the top 10 on the Billboards charts.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, was already a rising star at the time of the incident, and her career has skyrocketed ever since. She won a Grammy for Best New Artist in 2021 and had No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with her own song Savage featuring Beyonc and as a guest on Cardi Bs WAP.