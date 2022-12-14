Bollywood Muslim Actor Aamir Khan Performing Puja During His New Office Ceremony





After taking a year-long hiatus from the film industry, Muslim Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has recently returned and caught the public’s attention with some controversial news. The 57-year-old actor was recently filmed performing the Puja Kalash ritual during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new office of his Mumbai-based production house, Aamir Khan Productions. Photos of the actor posted by director Laal Singh Chaddha Advait Chandan on Instagram social media show the actor dressed in a dark blue shirt and jeans and wearing a Nehru hat, solemnly watching the Puja ritual, which is part of Hindu worship. The actor is also seen holding a Kalash (metal pot) with coconut, usually used in such events. His ex-wife Kiran Rao, dressed in a casual oversized denim shirt and leggings, was seen accompanying him and together they performed the aarti after the Kalash puja. Several Aaamir Khan Production staff members were also seen participating in the puja. The photos posted Thursday, December 8 quickly caught the attention of Internet users and went viral. The reason is that actor PK was until now known as a Muslim Bollywood actor. Aamir Khan is even known as a fairly “vocal” Muslim actor about his beliefs. This was proven when he firmly asserted that the religion of his children should be Islam, regardless of the religion of his two ex-wives, who are Hindus. Many fans are wondering if Aamir changed his faith with the post of him doing Puja, considering he certainly can’t do such a thing as a Muslim. Performing Puja, which is part of worship rituals for Hindus, is considered shirk for Muslims in Islamic teachings. Aamir Khan has repeatedly been the target of anti-Hindu accusations. One of them is undoubtedly inseparable from his strong opinion, which says that the religion of his children must be Islam. His latest film Laal Singh Chaddha even faced a wave of boycotts after Aamir’s comments about “intolerance in India” sparked outrage on social media. After many boycotted the film, Aamir Khan gave his answer. He directly apologized to anyone who was offended by his film. Aamir Khan even firmly respects the fact that a lot of people don’t want to watch the movie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theislamicinformation.com/news/muslim-bollywood-actor-aamir-khan-performing-puja-on-his-new-office-ceremony/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos