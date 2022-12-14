Kang Actor Jonathan Majors Reveals Three Favorite MCU Movies





Jonathan Majors is set to play a major role in MCU Phases 5 and 6, and now the Kang actor is revealing his three favorite films in the franchise.



Jonathan Majors, the actor who plays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed his top three MCU movies. The actor, who first appeared in Marvel’s Loki, won the role of Kang, a time-traveling villain whose variants once caused interdimensional warfare throughout reality. Kang is set to be the MCU’s next major villain, so Majors is sure to have some major appearances in the future.

Yet Majors has also expressed his own love for the MCU as a whole. In an interview with CinePOP, Majors explained that he was drawn to Kang as a way to test his own skills as an actor. After explaining his interest in the Conqueror, Majors went on to list his three favorite MCU movies: VIDEO OF THE DAY The first Ironman. Ok, can I make the top three? Black Panther 1 and [Avengers] End of Game. Related: A Forgotten Endgame Plot Could Make Kang Way More Dangerous Than Thanos

Where Kang will appear next in the MCU Whereas Iron Man, Black Pantherand Avengers: Endgame are pretty common on lists of favorite Marvel movies, there’s one thing that ties them all together: they have some of the franchise’s most complex villains. Obadiah Stane, Killmonger, and Thanos each had strong motivations and great potential to cause lasting damage to Marvel heroes. For an actor playing a villain like Kang, it’s no wonder Majors is particularly drawn to these movies. Since its first appearance in Loki, Kang has proven that he has the potential to be a serious threat to the entire MCU. With the Sacred Timeline shattered and the Multiverse reborn, all manner of variants of Kang can appear at any time, which can put the lives of any character in mortal peril. Kang’s next official appearance will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich will be released on February 17. Since a major hero like Ant-Man is unlikely to be defeated until he reunites with his fellow Avengers, this specific variant of Kang could be taken down by him or at least seriously tested. Still, it seems unlikely that Ant-Man and the Wasp can completely stop Kang. With Avengers: Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, it looks like Kang the Conqueror will be terrorizing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for years to come. Whether he will appear next remains to be seen but, given that there is an entire multiverse out there ready to provide variations of Kang, he may be a villain that the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fail to overcome. Kang is the long-term adversary the franchise needs after Thanos, and he’s already making his mark. More: MCU Theory Reveals The Celestials Sided With Kang The Conqueror Source: CinePOP Key Release Dates

