Jingle Jazz returns with a tribute to Vince Guaraldi





PORT ANGELES — Jingle Jazz will return to the Little Theater at Peninsula College at 7 p.m. Thursday. Guest pianist Kristen Quigley Brye will play Vince Guaraldi favourites, along with Peninsula College Masters Series students, and Al Harris, Ted Enderle and Terry Smith, performing the songs of the season. Themed “The Many Moods of Christmas”, the concert will take guests on a journey of light-hearted joy, with tunes like Linus and Lucy by Guaraldi and holiday favorite Jingle Bell Rock, and nostalgic reflection, with River by Joni. Mitchell and Guaraldi Is Near’s Christmas Time, organizers said. Tickets, $15 each, can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/35whv2mr or at the door depending on space availability. Jingle Jazz’s last gig was in 2019, and Peninsula College Vocal Ensemble teacher Elaine Gardner-Morales is especially thrilled to have it back. “This year’s return to Jingle Jazz gives our students the opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned during the pandemic,” Gardner-Morales said. “For the past two years, students have been learning through special Zoom workshops presented by world-class referees. With support from the PC Foundation, students attended workshops by Angela Kelman from Canada, Michele Weir from UCLA, Liz Johnson from Nashville, Jenna Monroe from England and Greta Matassa from Seattle to name a few. -ones. Their progress has been evident and remarkable in many ways. Ensemble members include Wendy Bradbury, Annie Carver, Robbin Eaves, Sophia Iliakis-Doherty, Joyclin Grier, Evelyn Leigh, Bee Smith and Tess Teel. “Step into the theater on the night of the event is magical and the stage is always very festive,” said Getta Workman, executive director of the Peninsula College Foundation. “This year we will have Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and Schroeder lawn decorations lit on stage to give away at the end of the show to a lucky member of the audience.” The Peninsula College Foundation will present the concert, with support from DA Davidson’s Olympus Group and the Sound Community Bank. “It’s a benefit to the Vocal Jazz program and the students at Peninsula College, and we couldn’t deliver this exceptional event and student performance opportunity without our sponsors,” Workman said. For more information about the Peninsula College Foundation, call 360-417-6400 or visit pencol.edu/foundation. For more information about the Peninsula College Vocal Ensemble Winter Course, email Elaine Gardner-Morales at [email protected]



