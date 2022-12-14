13 Men In Bollywood Movies Written By Women





1. Here we have Sunny from Dil Dhadakne Do. Written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Sunny stood up for Ayesha and made it a point to tell her he was proud of her accomplishments, even when he didn’t have to. 2. Written by Bhavani Iyer and Meghna Gulzar, Syed Iqbal from Razi was quiet, dark, empathetic and respectful of consent. 3. Robbie’s Manmarziyaan, written by Kanika Dhillon, was a reliable person and was very much like Syed in being respectful, caring and full of empathy. 4. In Ravine Boy, Murad and Sher shared a true friendship devoid of toxic masculinity. These characters were, again, written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. 5. Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Dan of Octoberwas full of kindness and knew how to love only unconditionally. 6. The discreet Amol of Chhapaak, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, naturally fell in love with Malti and not out of sheer pity. He was also her constant source of support. seven. Only a charming, witty, yet profound Dr. Jehangir Khan could help Kaira heal and in the process find herself in Dear Zindagi. While this character was brilliantly written by Gauri Shinde, I couldn’t help but wonder if Shah Rukh Khan was just playing himself in the movie. 8. In Khobsuratwritten by Indira Bisht and Juhi Chaturvedi, Vikram Singh Rathore, while truly dapper, understated and graceful, was also an incredibly sincere and considerate character. 9. Shutu, largely invisible and terribly alone, was a portrayal of innocence in Konkona Sen Sharma. Death in the Gunj, something you rarely see in male characters. ten. Prashing from bank, written by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, was a truly supportive husband who was genuinely proud of his wife’s accomplishments. 11. Ashvin from Sir, written by Rohena Gera, was by far the best example of a compassionate, non-judgmental individual. 12. I think I could make a separate list of some of Irrfan Khan’s most endearing characters, which were written by women. In hindi medium, written by Zeenat Lakhani, Raj was a doting husband and father who truly went out of his way to make his wife and daughter happy. What made him stand out, however, was how self-aware he was. 13. And here is an adorable, understanding, supportive and above all attentive Rana of face, beautifully written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Television and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

