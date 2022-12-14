Super Nintendo World gets an official opening date at Universal Studios Hollywood





Nintendo has confirmed that Super Nintendo World will officially open at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on February 17, 2023. Super Nintendo World is currently a celebration of all things Mario, and the first such park opened at Universal Studios Japan on March 18, 2021. Get ready for a new world of adventures when #SuperNintendoWorld opens 02/17/23 @UniStudios! pic.twitter.com/kuntHbnY9V Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2022 “Super Nintendo World takes you into the world of Super Mario. Battle Team Bowser on the revolutionary Mario Kart ride. Play interactive games across the land and track your score with a Power-Up Band. Dine at the Toadstool Cafe , meet Mario and his friends, and shop for exclusive merchandise at the 1-UP Factory store,” the official description reads. In our review of Japan’s Super Nintendo World, we said it “brilliantly reinvents and gamifies the theme park experience, while delivering an unprecedented level of immersion and above all fun. It’s a fitting homage to Super Mario on the series’ 35th anniversary that will fill your heart with joy.” Super Nintendo World is expected to grow over the years, and a Donkey Kong-themed expansion has already been confirmed to open in 2024 in Japan. Additionally, The Pokemon Company has signed a deal with Universal Studios Japan to add Pokemon-themed attractions to the Osaka theme park, presumably as part of Super Nintendo World. Those hoping to visit Mushroom Kingdom at Universal Studios in Orlando will have to wait a bit longer as reports have indicated that its Super Nintendo World opening has been delayed until 2025. For more, check out more photos of Super Nintendo World, the food and merchandise available, and 10 awesome activities guests can now take part in. Any advice to give us? Want to discuss a possible story? Please send an e-mail to [email protected]. Adam Bankhurst is a reporter for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Tic.

