Megan Thee Stallion testifies at the Tory Lanez trial. Here’s what you need to know.
LOS ANGELES Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning rapper, spoke during the assault trial against rapper Tory Lanez on Tuesday, testifying that she still had nerve damage after he shot her in the feet following an argument two years ago.
The affair unfolded on social networks and in the music published by the two rappers. On an album released in 2020, more than two months after the encounter, Mr Lanez refuted Megan Thee Stallions’ account; she defended herself on Instagram, in interviews and with her own challenging track.
Mr Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, could face up to 23 years in prison if convicted. He faces charges of assault with a semi-automatic handgun; transporting a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm through gross negligence.
Prosecutors say that in July 2020, in the early morning hours after a party in Los Angeles, Mr Lanez lashed out at Megan Thee Stallion after she criticized her rapping abilities, shooting at her feet as she walked away from the vehicle they both had. The defense disputed that Mr Lanez fired the shots, suggesting it could have been another woman who they said was upset that the two rappers had been intimate with each other.
On Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion largely reiterated what she had told reporters and shared on social media about the encounter, testifying that she initially misrepresented the events of that night to police as tensions were high. after the murder of George Floyd and she was afraid of how they would react.
I didn’t want to talk to officers because I didn’t want to be a snitch, she testified.
Megan Thee Stallion also testified how the fallout from the encounter left her depressed and hampered her career. She said she was a private individual who spoke out in defense of her name and was the target of abusive comments on social media.
Because Tory came out and told so many lies about me, and making it all a sex scandal, people don’t want to touch me, she said. I feel like a sick bird.
Filming took place just as Megan Thee Stallions’ fame was growing. Months earlier, her collaboration with Beyonc on a Savage remix became her first Billboard No. 1 hit. That year, the hit song WAP, a viral collaboration with Cardi B, turned her into an even bigger star.
Here’s what you need to know about the case.
What happened after the shooting?
Initially, the details of what happened that night were hazy.
A few days after the shooting, Megan Thee Stallion, née Megan Pete, posted on her Instagram account that she had suffered gunshot wounds that required surgery, but did not provide further details. But amid rumors and speculation, she later said the shooter was Mr Lanez, who had been arrested and charged with concealing a gun in the vehicle.
Mr. Lanez addressed the situation in rap lyrics that suggested a contradictory narrative, including, We both know what happened that night and what I did / But it ain’t what they say.
In October 2020, the Los Angeles County prosecutors office charged Mr. Lanez with assault.
What did Megan Thee Stallion say?
In an interview with CBS’ Gayle King this year, Megan Thee Stallion said she and a friend were driving with Mr Lanez after a party at beauty mogul Kylie Jenner’s house when an argument broke out in the SUV.
After exiting the vehicle, she said, Mr. Lanez shouted Dance! and a sexist slur before shooting him. He later apologized and offered her and friend Kelsey Harris a million dollars to keep quiet about what happened.
When the police arrived, she said, she told officers her foot injuries were caused when she stepped on glass.
She later addressed her initial decision not to leak information to the police in her song Shots Fired, rapping, If It Wasn’t For Me / Same Week You Would’ve Been Charged.
Megan Thee Stallion, 27, has been candid about the shooting and what she sees as the larger issues at play, writing in a guest essay in The New York Times that the skepticism and judgment that followed her allegations were emblematic of the lack of respect for black women and ignored in so many areas of life.
Outside the courthouse on Tuesday, several of the rapper’s fans showed their support with a banner that read, We’re with Megan.
What did Tory Lanez say?
Mr Lanez, 30, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, has not given interviews about his specific account of that night. But at the start of the trial, her lawyer, George Mgdesyan, said the argument in the car involved Ms Harris, a friend of Megan Thee Stallions; he said Ms Harris was angry when she learned that Megan Thee Stallion had been intimate with Mr Lanez, Rolling Stone reported.
On the 2020 album he was discussing filming on, which was called Daystar, Mr. Lanez rapped, If you got shot from behind, how can you ID me?
It is unclear whether Mr. Lanez plans to take the helm.
What evidence is central to the case?
Prosecutors have focused on a text message they say Ms Harris sent to Mr Lanez’s bodyguard that night, writing, Help and Tory shot Meg. They are also expected to feature a text message in which Mr. Lanez apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion after the shooting. The defense countered that Mr. Lanez did not directly admit to shooting, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Mr Mgdesyan also suggested there was a lack of physical evidence to prove the case against Mr Lanez beyond a reasonable doubt. He told jurors, the Los Angeles Times reported, that Mr. Lanez’s DNA was not found on the gun.
