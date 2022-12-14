Megan Thee Stallion testifies at the Tory Lanez trial. Here’s what you need to know.

LOS ANGELES Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning rapper, spoke during the assault trial against rapper Tory Lanez on Tuesday, testifying that she still had nerve damage after he shot her in the feet following an argument two years ago.

The affair unfolded on social networks and in the music published by the two rappers. On an album released in 2020, more than two months after the encounter, Mr Lanez refuted Megan Thee Stallions’ account; she defended herself on Instagram, in interviews and with her own challenging track.

Mr Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, could face up to 23 years in prison if convicted. He faces charges of assault with a semi-automatic handgun; transporting a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm through gross negligence.

Prosecutors say that in July 2020, in the early morning hours after a party in Los Angeles, Mr Lanez lashed out at Megan Thee Stallion after she criticized her rapping abilities, shooting at her feet as she walked away from the vehicle they both had. The defense disputed that Mr Lanez fired the shots, suggesting it could have been another woman who they said was upset that the two rappers had been intimate with each other.