African Drumming Night, Tap Dancing This Weekend in Farmington
- The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, December 16 at the Connie Gotsch Theater on the university campus.
- Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.
- They are available for purchase at the San Juan College Bookstore or at the door on the night of the event.
FARMINGTON In the seven years since he started the program, San Juan College music teacher Teun Fetz has watched the school’s African drum ensemble grow from five freshman participants to a collective solid that sometimes has up to 20 people.
But when the band perform their end-of-semester concert at the Connie Gotsch Theater on the college campus this weekend, there will be a lot more people on stage than that. African drumming students from Fetz will be joined by 14 dancers from the AnnMaries Dance Academy in Farmington for a joint performance.
It’s music for dancing, not just for drumming, Fetz said of the program, which will feature seven tracks in varying styles.
The two groups began working together only a few days ago, but Fetz said he expects the two to come together soon despite some challenges.
It’s great fun, he said. Learned to play with the dancers and keep the rhythm.
Fetz said he approached Sarah Oliver, development and special events coordinator at the San Juan College Foundation, with the idea of the two groups working together in October, since Oliver is also an instructor at the dance academy. He said Oliver was receptive to the idea, and the two finalized plans for the joint performance in November, giving the dance students time to develop their choreography for the event.
Fetz said most of the dancers will be between the ages of eight and 15, an age range that will contrast well with his group of drummers, many of whom are older adults, though there is a high schooler and two college students in his band. band.
It’s really cool to have that excitement infused with youth, Fetz said. They are great.
Fetz said that while the drum traditionally plays a role in many elements of society in places like Guinea, Mali and West Africa, including religion, cultural celebrations, storytelling and communication , it is music that is meant to be accompanied by movement, making dance an integral part of the listening experience.
I think audiences are going to love what they see when they see it, he said of the enthusiasm the dancers brought to the presentation.
Fetz said adding the dancers will only enhance what is already a one-of-a-kind creative experience in the region.
For the Four Corners and Farmington, we’re offering something quite unique, he said. It’s definitely off the grid compared to the music you usually hear in this town.
Fetz hopes the performance will not just entertain the people he’d like it to serve as a recruiting tool for the group, which is always on the lookout for new members. One of the benefits of being part of an African drumming group, he said, is that with just a few lessons, anyone can learn the basic skills needed to be a contributing member.
As James Brown says, Everybodys a drummer, he said, citing the natural sense of rhythm that everyone possesses. Even if you’re a guitarist, you rely on that sense of rhythm. You don’t need to have a lot of training to do this. Anyone can join and be part of it without feeling ostracized. It’s very friendly.
Fetz said the classes he leads feature a fun, intimate, and collegial atmosphere, with many of his students returning semester after semester due to the sense of kinship the group provides. It’s an immersive experience, he says.
You bring people joy through the beat and you feel the music through your body, he said.
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, December 16 at the Connie Gotsch Theater on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. They are available for purchase at the San Juan College Bookstore or at the door on the night of the event. They can also be purchased online by visiting sanjuancollege.edu/events.
Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or[email protected]. Support local journalism with a digital subscription:http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.
