African Drumming Night, Tap Dancing This Weekend in Farmington

 


  • The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, December 16 at the Connie Gotsch Theater on the university campus.
  • Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.
  • They are available for purchase at the San Juan College Bookstore or at the door on the night of the event.

FARMINGTON In the seven years since he started the program, San Juan College music teacher Teun Fetz has watched the school’s African drum ensemble grow from five freshman participants to a collective solid that sometimes has up to 20 people.

But when the band perform their end-of-semester concert at the Connie Gotsch Theater on the college campus this weekend, there will be a lot more people on stage than that. African drumming students from Fetz will be joined by 14 dancers from the AnnMaries Dance Academy in Farmington for a joint performance.

It’s music for dancing, not just for drumming, Fetz said of the program, which will feature seven tracks in varying styles.

The two groups began working together only a few days ago, but Fetz said he expects the two to come together soon despite some challenges.

It’s great fun, he said. Learned to play with the dancers and keep the rhythm.

Fetz said he approached Sarah Oliver, development and special events coordinator at the San Juan College Foundation, with the idea of ​​the two groups working together in October, since Oliver is also an instructor at the dance academy. He said Oliver was receptive to the idea, and the two finalized plans for the joint performance in November, giving the dance students time to develop their choreography for the event.

Fetz said most of the dancers will be between the ages of eight and 15, an age range that will contrast well with his group of drummers, many of whom are older adults, though there is a high schooler and two college students in his band. band.

When his African percussion students perform this weekend at San Juan College, music teacher Teun Fetz hopes the gig will attract other members to the band, which has been around for seven years.

It’s really cool to have that excitement infused with youth, Fetz said. They are great.

Fetz said that while the drum traditionally plays a role in many elements of society in places like Guinea, Mali and West Africa, including religion, cultural celebrations, storytelling and communication , it is music that is meant to be accompanied by movement, making dance an integral part of the listening experience.

