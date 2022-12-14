‘Next time do more serious research’: Anurag Kashyap responds to Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Bollywood’s one & only Milord’ tweet





“Next time, please research a little more seriously.” He was the filmmaker Anurag Kashyapis the scathing response to the comments of his colleague Vivek Agnihotri on his analysis of the evolution of the mode of consumption of moviegoers in India.

Kashyap, who kept a low profile on Twitter last month, spoke out on Wednesday after The Kashmir Files director shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation during a panel discussion hosted by a digital outlet . Vivek Agnihotri shared a screenshot on Twitter on Tuesday with the caption: “Movies like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap.” He went on to say, “I totally totally disagree with the opinions of the one and only Milord of Bollywood. Do you agree?” Kashyap responded by saying, “Sir, it’s not your mistake. You search for your movies the same way you tweet my chats. You and your media are exactly the same. Worry, next time please research a bit more seriously. According to a video recording of the roundtable held by The Galatta Plus last week, Anurag Kashyap said Marathi cinema suddenly wanted to replicate the monetary success of the 2015 film Sairat and it is happening again today. Subscriber Stories Prime Prime Prime Prime “With pan-India, what’s happening right now is everybody’s trying to do it. But the success will be 5-10%. A film like Kantara and Pushpa gives you the courage to come out and tell your story. “But KGF 2, no matter how successful, when you try to emulate that and set up a project, that’s when it starts heading for disaster. It’s a bandwagon on which Bollywood has destroyed itself. So we have to find films that give courage,” said the filmmaker from Dobaaraa during the round table. Roundtable participants included Karan Johar, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan and Karthi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/next-time-research-more-seriously-anurag-kashyap-tells-vivek-agnihotri-832491/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos