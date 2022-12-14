Stuart Margolin dies: Emmy-winning actor Stuart Margolin dies at 82





Who confirmed the Stuart Margolin news?

American actor and director Stuart Margolin breathed his last on December 12. The 82-year-old and two-time Emmy Award winner died in Staunton, Virginia. The actor was known for playing Evelyn 'Angel' Martin in the television series 'The Rockford Files'. His family members confirmed the news of his death. His stepson Max Martini, who starred in 'Bosch: Legacy', took to Instagram and posted a moving tribute to his stepfather and veteran actor. He said his father lying on his deathbed by his side and the birth of his children were the two heavy moments in his life. He said he was a deeply gifted stepfather who always supported his family. Director Christopher Martini, another son-in-law, told a digital and print magazine that Margolin died of natural causes in the town of Staunton, Virginia. Talking about Margolins' acting career, the television series that brought him recognition was Nichols in 1971, which also starred Rockford Files lead actor James Garner. Margolin also starred in the movie Days of Heaven. SOB and the sci-fi drama series The X-Files. Stuart Margolin was also a prolific director. Some of his popular TV shows are The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Touched by an Angel, Wonder Woman, The Love Boat, PI, Magnum, Quantum Leap and Northern Exposure.

FAQs: Stuart Margolin released which solo album as a songwriter?

Stuart Margolin released the album And the Angel Sings. What are some of Stuart Margolin’s recent works?

His more recent works include Sgt. Will Gardner (2019) and What Can the Night Do (2020).

