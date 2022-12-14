Super Nintendo World opening date announced for the United States

Image : Hollywood Universal Studios

Get ready to take it to the next level Hollywood Universal Studios in 2023 with the opening of Super Nintendo World on February 17 . The video game- inspired earth finally makes its US debut after the opening of the first Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in 2021, and before the release of The movie Super Mario Bros..

West C Eastern version will include immersive, cutting-edge experiences like Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge attraction and interactive gameplay through the Mushroom Kingdom, with a portable Power-Up Band that will bring iconic gaming moments to life in the real world.

Watch the first official preview of the land in this preview released by Universal!

Were excited to race to the finish line and grab a bite to eat at the Toadstool Cafe, filled with themed dining options that are hopefully as cute as the Japanese offerings, though we have some questions about the mushroom-on-crime mushroom that is Super Mushroom Soup. So, sure, there is shopping in the 1-UP Factory retail store filled with plush toys, wearable casual cosplay, and retro Nintendo merchandising.

Here are the official descriptions of what to expect when Opening of Super Nintendo World:

Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge: This brand new, technologically Advanced Ride, inspired by the acclaimed Mario Kart video game series, will seamlessly merge cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and real-world scenery along a moving race track. In a multisensory decor of colors, sounds, and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style four-seater vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head-mounted AR glasses. This unique feature is a key point of differentiation that sets this ride apart from other theme park attractions.

The premise of Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge is simple yet equally inspiring and challenging, appealing to guests of all ages, regardless of playing experience. As part of Team Mario, guests will navigate through underwater courses and journey through the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win. Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge raises the stakes for guests as an intriguing, repeatable race with a variety of outcomes.

Mount Beanpole: This imposing monument sits at the heart of the field and also serves as a queue for Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge.

Bowser’s Castle: Adorned with a breathtaking sculpture of a tall and mighty Bowser, this structure serves as the centerpiece of the land, home to Super Nintendo World the flagship ride of Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge. As guests navigate the winding hallways and through the sinister castle’s hall of medallions and trophies toward the Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge ride, they’ll learn more about Bowsers’ calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup.

Power up band: These state-of-the-art wearable wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app to enhance the in-country customer experience and enhance its many interactive elements. These include, but are not limited to, keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins, and get keys after winning challenges across the land. The Power-Up Bands will also invite guests to enjoy very special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They will come in six design options with character themes and will be available for purchase both domestically and on Super Nintendo World retail stores located in the theme park and on CityWalk.

Interactive game: In the land, guests will be completely engulfed in a captivating world of real-life gameplay, including punching b locks to collect digital coins and a variety of interactives. They will discover a new dimension of Super Nintendo World via interactive binoculars using augmented reality technology positioned in the terrain. Guests can complete the four key challenges and collect the keys to Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant, and interactive Thwomp activities to ultimately unlock access to the climactic boss battle with Bowser Jr. These energetic, familiar, and fun interactive games will further enhance the whole kinetic experience in the land and immerse guests in the unique world of Super Mario.

Toadstool Cafe: The lands signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe, will serve a gourmet menu perfected by Chef Toad, where he will greet guests upon entry. Menu items prepared fresh daily include Toadstool Garlic and Cheese Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Block Tiramisu questions, and Princess Peach Cupcake.

Drawing : Hollywood Universal Studios

Opening of Super Nintendo World February 17 at Hollywood Universal Studios.

