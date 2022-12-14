Rajamouli analyzed why Bollywood fails





Currently, the epicenter of Indian cinema is SS Rajamouli. Although many disagree with this, the center of discussion about films, the extent of the success that Indian cinema has achieved in 2022, the global recognition that we have… all of these titles point to a name, SS Rajamouli. Although we have many legendary movie personalities in various industries, it is undeniable that no other has reached a stage where Rajamouli is currently. The dream of winning an Oscar for the Indian film has always remained a dream, although we got a few Oscars for Satyajit Ray and AR Rahman, we are far from even getting a nomination in major categories like Best Picture, Best director. RRR led by SS Rajamouli has all the fuel to conquer this distant dream. Everything is on track as of now and millions of fans are praying to see our name on major Hollywood dias. Now, in the midst of it all, his opinions and words are highly valued. He is the only one to continually raise the bar and break his own box office records before and after COVID. This is where everyone looks up to him as a guru who has the secret mantra of box office success. When Rajamouli was asked the same why Bollywood is failing, he voiced his opinion on a talk show. Rajamouli said, “The hunger to deliver has diminished in Bollywood. When companies entered the film industry, salaries have increased for actors, directors and technicians. This has caused many to lose their hunger for directing. something new because they feel satisfied. While in the south, we have to score to get the next movie. So, we continue to strive to raise the bar. But, there too, we must not comfort each other and relax by seeing the commercial offers we receive when we announce a crazy big project. We must constantly pull together our strengths to score a success.”

