RIP Stuart Margolin, Emmy winner of The Rockford Files, actor and director





Actor Stuart Margolin, who won two Emmys for his role as Angel Martin in The Rockford Fileshas deceased. He passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Born Jan. 31, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa, Margolin attended boarding school in Nashville and a private school in Dallas before moving to New York with his brother, after being “expelled from several public schools,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eventually Margolin made his way to Southern California, and in 1961, just a few years after graduating from high school, he made his debut on Gertrude Berg’s show. He followed that up with a recurring role in Ensign O’Toole. In the mid-sixties, Margolin had small roles on The Lieutenant, Burk’s Law, Channing, The fugitive and The Alfred Hitchcock Hourto name a few. Margolin continued to work with small character roles on shows like The FBI, This girl, Monkeys and The Virginian. In 1969, he was part of a group of actors on love, american style who appeared in blackout sketches, those who tied segments of the show together. At the beginning of the 1970s, we could see Margolin in various episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, cannon, Smoke and on the start of the season MASH POTATOES episodes, “Bananas, Crackers and Nuts” and “Operation Noselift”. His appearances on love, american style caught the eye of a certain James Garner, the legendary star of maverick. According THRGarner was gearing up to launch his first network series since maverick in 1970 called nichols, and was looking for a sidekick. After seeing Margolin in love, american styleGarner had his man. “We had done some screen tests but couldn’t find what we were looking for until one day I saw a snippet of love, american style. It wasn’t a scene that should have been laughed at, but the actor was so good it broke me,” Garner wrote in his 2011 memoir, per THR. Appearing as Deputy Mitch Mitchell on nichols, Margolin’s career continued in the right direction and her friendship with James Garner continued to flourish. The tandem teamed up again in The Rockford Filesa series in which Margolin received a pair of Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He played Angel, who served with Rockford (Garner), and became one of his closest friends, although he couldn’t always be trusted. Margolin has also appeared on the big screen. His first major appearance was Kelly’s heroes in 1970, as Pvt. Little Joe. You could also see it in The Player, Futureworld, SOB and death wish to name a few. He worked again with his friend James Garner in the 1981 series Bret Maverick. This time, Margolin played Philo Sandeen, who was called Standing Bear, by THR. Besides being in front of the camera, Margolin had several directing credits to her name. He was behind episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, wonder woman, The ship of love, Magnum IP in the same way The Rockford Files and others. What started with small character roles has blossomed into a stable and successful entertainment career for Stuart Margolin. He was 82 years old.

