Super Nintendo World Hollywood opens February 2023

To subscribe to Nintendo’s life on

Since Super Nintendo World was first announced for Universal Studios Hollywood, the countdown is on just as the doors will open (do the pipes even open?) Now that countdown has an end date, because Universal Studios has announced that we will be able to start from February 17, 2023!

Much like the Super Nintendo World found in Osaka, the Hollywood theme park will be a place for all things Mario. Ever wanted to visit Peach’s Castle? They got it ! Want to ride a Mario Kart? You can! Want to eat Yoshi shaped food? First of all, it’s a weird dream, but hey, you can do it here too!

In addition to announcing the opening date, the studio has also confirmed some of the attractions that we will be able to find there. Previously, all we knew was the Mario Kart trick, so any information is good news for our ears. Expect Nintendo-themed food at the Toadstool Cafe, plenty of merchandise in the 1-UP Factory, and interactive exhibits thanks to some rather nifty Power-Up Bands.

For more details on all of these features and more, check out the following from Universal:

Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge: This all-new, state-of-the-art ride, inspired by the acclaimed Mario Kart video game series, will seamlessly merge cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and real-life settings along a moving race track. Against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar routes through the creative use and integration of mounted AR glasses on the head. This unique feature is a key point of differentiation that sets this ride apart from other theme park attractions.

The premise of Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge is simple yet equally inspiring and challenging, appealing to guests of all ages, regardless of playing experience. As part of Team Mario, guests will navigate through underwater courses and journey through the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win. Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge raises the stakes for guests as an intriguing, repeatable race with a variety of outcomes. Mount Beanpole: This imposing monument sits at the heart of the field and also serves as a queue for Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge. Bowser’s Castle: Adorned with a breathtaking sculpture of a tall and mighty Bowser, this structure serves as the centerpiece of the land, which is home to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s signature ride, Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge. As guests navigate the winding hallways and through the sinister castle’s hall of medallions and trophies toward the Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge ride, they’ll learn about Bowsers’ calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup. Power up band: These state-of-the-art wearable wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywoods Free Downloadable App to improve the customer experience in the country and enhance its many interactive elements. These include, but are not limited to, keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins, and earning keys after winning challenges across the land. The Power-Up Bands will also invite guests to enjoy very special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They will be available in six design options with character themes and will be available for purchase both in the country and at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD retail stores located in the theme park and on CityWalk.

Interactive game: In the land, guests will be completely engulfed in a captivating world of real gameplay, including punches? Blocks to collect digital coins and a variety of interactives. They will discover a new dimension of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD via the interactive binoculars using augmented reality technology positioned in the field. Guests can beat all four key challenges and collect keys to interactive Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant and Thwomp activities to eventually unlock access to the climactic boss battle with Bowser Jr. These energetic, familiar and fun interactive games will further enhance the entire kinetic experience in the land and immerse guests in the unique world of Super Mario. Mushroom coffee: The lands signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe, will serve a gourmet menu perfected by Chef Toad, where he will greet guests upon entry. Menu items freshly prepared daily include Toadstool Garlic and Cheese Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake. 1-UP factory: What better way to commemorate a visit to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD than to visit the 1-UP Factory retail store to purchase collectible memorabilia. The 1-UP Factory will feature a huge selection of merchandise ranging from Mario and Luigi themed clothing to iconic character hats and a range of plush characters including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser.

With the appearance of Hollywood Park appearing very similar to that found in Osaka, we imagine that the one announced in Orlando will again be the image of a mirror. That being said, it doesn’t make us any less desperate to go see what it’s all about! Road trip anyone?