Find all the favorite good stories with actor Julio Macias

Julio Macias is an actor based in Los Angeles. Macias was born in Mexico City and moved to the United States when he was 8 years old. His father worked in the dubbing business, so he grew up feeling close to the industry watching comedians and directors breathe new life into American shows and films in Spanish. Having an early understanding of the multitude of jobs associated with the entertainment industry helped him decide with confidence to work there. He focused on acting roles because that’s where he felt he could best serve the storytelling, but if that didn’t work out, he knew there were plenty of other opportunities he could. he could continue in this business. Macias loves movies and he was going to help make them. Julio Macias joins Forbes to discuss his entertainment career as an actor and find the right roles.

Goldie Chan: Hello Julio, thank you for joining us. What has you professional path been ?

Julio Macias: Listen and cross your fingers. Do the work and then let it go and get used to it because there are so many things we can’t control in this business. That’s why I like to focus on what’s right in front of me and work on one script at a time, whether it’s an audition or a booked project. I will say that starting a production company right out of film school and having to shut it down right when I got my first big acting gig helped me enjoy every position on set. Almost all working in one capacity or another out of necessity, put into perspective just how interconnected and essential each is to the collective of film storytelling. My background is singular to me, but I don’t think it’s unique in any particular way, it’s been a fluctuating ratio to feed my creativity, flight hours and granted opportunities.

Song: What was your favorite project you worked on?

Macias: Every project, from student shorts to Studio productions, has been special in its own way. I think my career as a whole has been my favorite project so far, and it’s far from over. I like the idea of ​​a body of work and want mine to be as diverse as possible in terms of genres. Character work is definitely another big focus, I want to fit right in with every project. From thrilling blockbusters to thought-provoking indies to unmistakable scripted series, both comedy and drama. I love this industry and this medium, imperfect as it is, and I believe that by actively participating in it, I can help be part of the change needed to make it the inclusive and creative place we all want it to be. that is. But the struggle fuels me honestly, every step forward, no matter how small, reminds me that I’m still here when many others have hung up. Call it the immigrant mentality if you will, but taking the hits and persevering makes me proud of the work I’ve done and excited for what’s to come. I just love walking around a studio backlot almost as much as I love playing.

Song: How has your personal journey shaped the way you choose your current projects?

Macias: When I was a kid visiting the United States, my favorite thing to do was go around the backlot at Universal Studios. I remember riding back to back on that tram, dreaming of what it would be like to work in movies. Even before I knew I wanted to be an actor, I knew I wanted to work in a studio, and I feel like every decision my team and I make is to make that dream a reality. I love big popcorn movies, silly comedies and heart warming movies, it’s what I grew up on and it’s mostly what I consume. Being a Mexican American also absolutely influences my decisions. Luckily I never felt worse than growing up, if anything being Mexican was like a superpower, an alter ego that I could always tap into to impress people and change the way they perceive us. My home nation is rich in culture and magical folklore. If people commented on my appearance, I would tell them it was because I came from the Aztec warriors. If they thought we only ate tacos, I would invite them over and share a meal with them that they wouldn’t stop talking about for days. I have always counteracted ignorance with positive exposure. Although this is not my mission statement as far as my career goes, I am happy to pursue this work should the opportunity arise. And I’m grateful that we get more and more of these opportunities every year.

Song: What television or film projects are you currently working on?

Macias: Besides chasing that ever-elusive “next big thing” while auditioning, I keep my producer brain busy. I love the crazy puzzle that is production, finding and bringing together the right people for the right project is one of the coolest things for me. I really enjoy building a world with other creators, especially when they’re passionate about the story they’re telling. So there are a few projects I’m working on that hopefully will come to fruition. Even if they don’t right now, I absolutely see myself producing more and more as my career develops, so I’m practicing that skill as much as I can. That being said, I’m currently on ABC The Rookie, and I’m about to get scanned to work on my first video game. Motion capture isn’t just part of the future, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. To me, it’s a great way for actors to really become whatever they want to be, so I’m very excited to put on this mo-cap costume.

Song: What’s your favorite part of working on a film?

Macias: The collaborative effort to make every scene the best it can be, take after take. On stage, you rehearse for weeks as a group, but when the curtain goes up, it’s just you up there, which is absolutely thrilling in its own way. But on film, if you have the patience, you can see everyone micro-tweaking their individual art form to achieve their desired outcome, which, if done well collectively, will transport audiences to places familiars he has never seen before.

Song: What is the most important key to telling a great story?

Macias: I think depending on who you ask, a writer, director, and executive will all give you different answers, and in their own way, they’ll all be right to some degree. For me, the answer is to be invested and authentic in your work. Anyone can spot bullshit from a mile away, even if it’s fun, if someone on the team called it, it’s going to pop up on the screen and the audience will be left behind. Of course, it all starts with a good script, but then it’s the actor’s job to find resonance in those words so that he can then give performances grounded in those internalized truths. Basically, if you don’t buy it, neither will others. And I think that applies to all departments of a production.

Song: Which character did you prefer to play?

Macias: Oscar “Spooky” Diaz has definitely been the most fulfilling character I’ve played so far. I was able to create something that people trusted me, and that was very freeing. Once I saw the writers and showrunners liking what I was doing, I was able to just be in it and play, not worrying about all the external stuff. It also gave me a glimpse of what I could accomplish if I fully invested myself in a role. Whether it was discovering how he walked and talked or exploring and underestimating his trauma and history, it was an absolute honor to play him, and it’s a role I will proudly carry with me for the rest of my career.

Song: What changes would you like to see in your industry?

Macias: I wish it was a safer and more inclusive space for everyone involved. I think for too long we’ve romanticized the idea of ​​old Hollywood, myself included, that for some reason everyone has to get beat up first and “pay their debt” like abusive culture is something which we should all be grateful for as a unifying rite of passage. That’s not to say positions shouldn’t be won on merit, hardship is part of growth, but we need to break the current century-old cycle and allow a new wave, from all walks of life, to inject much-needed diversity in the storytelling. We still have a long way to go, but I personally see this change happening, and it is happening faster than you think, otherwise there wouldn’t be such resistance against it. We absolutely have a long way to go, but I also think we should take time to celebrate how far we’ve come and recognize that we can only get better from here.

Song: Any final branding or career advice for actors?

Macias: This industry can be an absolute blast, but it’s as tough as hell. Be kind to yourself and your process, and make sure you’re focusing on your art, not its popularity or lack thereof. The moment you start worrying more about how people will perceive your work, instead of enjoying the work, is probably a good time to pause and rethink why you’re doing this in the first place.