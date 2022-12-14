A large all-day restaurant in West Hollywood closes on New Year’s Day





West Hollywood restaurant complex for four years conservatory closes at the end of the year. The corner space (which actually includes a dining room for dinner, a semi-open bar, a separate living room, several patios and a walk-in cafe window during the day) is directly in front of Hamburger Marys on busy Santa Monica Boulevard and has been a hub for locals looking to get everything from grab-and-go breakfast burritos to a late-night drink. Owner Paul Kalt of real estate development company Kalt Group say that he will dedicate more time to ongoing projects and start working on exciting new hospitality concepts. Kalts Conservatory first made waves in 2018 for its stunning construction and historic location along Route 66; the cafe building was the original home of Irvs Burgers, which has since moved and reopened with a classic look not far away. Fans looking to score a final meal at the Conservatory will have until January 2 to do so. Options include a regular weekday dinner in addition to a large New Year’s Eve party and $125 pp in five courses Christmas Eve dinneravailable by reservation. Street vendors are mobilizing A collection of street vendors have come together to sue Los Angeles over the city’s no-go zones. While street vending has been legalized at the state and local level for some time now, many challenges remain with the program on all sides, including proper licensing and education. Salespeople say, speak Los Angeles Timesthat as fully licensed small businesses, they are unfairly targeted for application and exclusion. A bargain for the holiday pub crawl Got nothing better to do and a Santa costume burning a hole in a closet somewhere? The 14th edition Santa Claus Pub Crawl (Monica) again takes control of the self-governing city of Westside on Saturday, December 17. 5 p.m., with food and drink offerings along the way. Tickets start around $20, with a portion of the proceeds going to Westside Food Bank. All winners everywhere Looking for a collection of year-end roundups of top restaurants and hot openings? Well, now is the season for such a thing, with Forbes listing his favorites (including Pijja Palace, Yangban Society and Dear Janes), Free time offering his own praise (for Kuya Lord, Pizzeria Sei, Manzke, among others), Resys Blog highlighting LA-defining restaurants (Anajak Thai, Bar Moruno, and more) and Infatuation weighing in with spots like Saffys, Pearl River Deli and Dunsmoor earning 2022 nods. Hannukah to remember Avi Cue appears inside Pet on Fairfax for Hannukah, with a lunch to dinner menu from December 18 to 24. The fire-roasted meat specialist who first made a name for itself hosting private garden cooks will offer a take-out, take-out and delivery menu that includes arayes, shawarma sandwiches, plates, desserts and more .

