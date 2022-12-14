Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings after 57 years | Culture & Leisure

NEW YORK The Mendelson family would like to find the envelope where their father, Lee, scribbled down some lyrics from jazz musician Vince Guaraldi’s composition “Christmas Time is Here” for an animated television special featuring the “Peanuts” gang in 1965 .
The producer always said it took him less than half an hour to write, and he probably threw the piece of paper away. He was in a hurry. Everything was rushed. No one even knew, once the special aired, if it would ever be seen again.
Instead, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” has become an indelible holiday tradition, as Guaraldi’s music perhaps even more so.
“Christmas just doesn’t feel like Christmas without hearing this album playing in the background,” said Derrick Bang, author of the “Vince Guaraldi at the Piano” biography.
The special itself was a bit bizarre: a comic book story about the meaning of Christmas, accompanied by a sophisticated, mostly instrumental jazz trio of piano, bass, and drums.
Still, it worked. Guaraldi’s cascading piano evokes both movement and light falling snow on “Skating.” The catchy melody of “Linus and Lucy” is the eternal backdrop for a lively party. “O Tannenbaum” shifts from a traditional Christmas carol to a bass groove. A children’s choir adds charm to “Christmas Time is Here.”
The soundtrack has sold over five million copies. Its nostalgia-fueled popularity has only grown, getting a crucial boost in 1998 when Starbucks began selling it in stores, and fueled with new products on a regular basis. The latest, a box set of excerpts from Guaraldi’s recording sessions, was released this year.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” has aired every year since 1965, though that tradition is about to change.
The broadcast of the special on television ended last year. Apple TV+ bought the rights and is streaming them exclusively starting this year. While acknowledging the new direction of television, will it lessen the chances of new generations of kids performing on the story and the music?
“I just remember, back in the days of three channels and scheduled programming, it was one of those things that we were excited about because we knew it was coming and we knew it,” said Harry Connick Jr. ., who covered “Christmas Time is Here” for his own holiday record has just been released.
“It was actually an incredible opportunity for music like that to be heard by a lot of people,” added Connick, a jazz enthusiast even in his youth. “It wasn’t necessarily the kind of music that would play on mainstream radio.”
That’s even less likely now, as jazz recedes into the history books or backstage at dinner parties, said Nathaniel Sloan, a musicologist at the University of Southern California and co-host of the “Switched” podcast. on Pop”.
During the 1960s, jazz was closer to the mainstream and more likely to be played alongside pop music, he said.
The music Guaraldi created for the soundtrack is ambiguous and more complex than most holiday music, Sloan said. Tied to warm feelings for classic comic book characters by illustrator Charles M. Schulz, time has made it into traditional holiday music.
The list of people who have recorded “Christmas Time is Here” is long and varied. They include John Legend, Alicia Keys, Gloria Estefan, Mariah Carey, Mel Torm, Dave Brubeck, Sarah McLachlan, Stone Temple Pilots, Chicago and Toni Braxton.
Likewise, the unexpected places where the melody of “Linus and Lucy” appeared testify to its roots in American life. Michelle Obama played it on the piano when she returned to her childhood home in the documentary “Becoming.” Foo Fighters included it in a rocking “Saturday Night Live” holiday medley. Prince blew it at his last gig.
It all started in the San Francisco area, home port of Guaraldi, like Mendelson and Schulz. Mendelson’s popular documentary about Willie Mays Schulz’s favorite baseball player convinced the reclusive cartoonist to take part in a ‘day in the life’ film about his work. One of Mendelson’s favorite songs was Guaraldi’s upbeat hit, “Cast Your Fate to the Wind,” so the jazzman was recruited for a soundtrack.
In the days before cable and streaming, Mendelson couldn’t sell the documentary, so it went unseen.
After the popularity of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in 1964, a sponsor asked Mendelson if he had considered doing a “Peanuts” Christmas special. He lied that he had. Schulz agreed to paint a story, and Guaraldi also came on board, recycling “Linus and Lucy” from the documentary.
Animation takes time, so the team had a tight deadline to get on TV. It was Mendelson who decided there was something missing from the wordless “Christmas Time is Here.” He asked several songwriters to take on the task, but the deadline was too strenuous.
So Mendelson sat in his office and did it himself: “Christmas time has come, happiness and joy…”
“I’ve always loved the music and the melody, but I really didn’t realize how beautiful the lyrics were until I recorded them,” said Norah Jones, who included her version of the song. on a record released last year.
“The version with the kids singing is so special,” she told The Associated Press. “There’s something very unique and heartwarming about children singing.”
The choir from St. Paul’s Church in San Rafael, Calif., was hired to sing “Christmas Time is Here” and “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.” The producers infuriated the choirmaster by choosing a slightly detuned version of the Christmas carol; they thought it reflected an innocence they were looking for, said Bang, who wrote liner notes for the box set.
Some at CBS were nervous before the special aired. Executives wondered if viewers would accept their favorite comic book characters brought to life with voices and movements. Schulz’s insistence that the show’s quote from the Bible gave him a religious focus that television entertainment typically avoided.
But it was a hit, winning Peabody and Emmy awards, and never went away.
Guaraldi never had the chance to see his music age in the standards. He died of a heart attack in 1976, aged just 47.
“He’s the most well-known jazz musician whose name you don’t know because the music from the Christmas special has become so ubiquitous,” Bang said.
Lee Mendelson died at 86 in 2019 on Christmas Day. His son Jason, one of four children, is reluctant to say how much money his father made from the few minutes he spent writing the lyrics to ‘Christmas Time is Here’. Here’s a hint: The song brings in enough money each year to pay for all of the extended family’s vacation purchases.
And he never tires of hearing Guaraldi’s music, frequently attending concerts where holiday songs are recreated live.
“I’ve never seen a bad one,” he said.
This story has been updated to correct that this is the first year “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be exclusively on Apple TV+ and not aired on television.