Watch: 8 Football-Crazy Bollywood Stars In Qatar For Fifa World Cup – News





Indian actors share glimpses of stadiums in Qatar on social media By web office Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 18:52 Last update: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 19:48 Many Bollywood stars have headed to Qatar to support their favorite football teams at the FIFA World Cup. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay and Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky and Ananya Panday among other Indian actors were seen enjoying the matches in the stadiums. Many of them shared their enthusiasm on social networks. 1. Sanjay Kapoor: Delighted to ‘watch Messi score a goal’ I never imagined being there in the stadium and watching Messi score a goal in the World Cup semi-final. What an amazing time to watch this with 85,000 Argentinian fans all screaming Messi Messi. #fifaworldcup2022 #doha, wrote Sanjay Kapoor, who was there with his daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan. 2. Ananya couldn’t control her excitement as David Beckham waved at her Ananya threw her support behind her favorite player Lionel Messi as she shared photos of the Argentine calsh. She revealed she was delighted when England football legend David Beckham, who was in the stadium, waved at her. “WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!!! 2022 FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals – Argentina beat Croatia, see Messi be the legend he is, David Beckham beckons us and can see it all with my dad and my best friends, thank you,” Ananya wrote after the game. 3. Aditya Roy Kapur joined ‘Force Bollywood’ for the semi-finals Aditya flew to Doha for the World Cup semi-finals. There, he joined his supposed girlfriend Ananya Panday, his father Chunky, Shanaya and his father Sanjay Kapoor. 4. Nora Fatehi rooted for Morocco as they made history at the event Moroccan-Canadian Bollywood star Nora Fatehi shared her excitement on social media as her home team Morocco beat Spain on Round 16 of the World Cup. She was also featured in the official Qatar World Cup song titled “Light The Sky”, alongside Manal Benchlikha, Emirati singer Balqees Fathi and Iraqi artist Rahma Riad. “That moment when you hear your voice at the @fifaworldcup world cup stadium.. it was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey worth it. I’ve always imagined moments like this I’m just a dreamer with a thirst to make those dreams come to life! From an ordinary shmagular girl in the neighborhood to this one!” the actress said. Believe in yourself guys, never let anyone tell you you can’t! Your dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at first but here we are!! And that’s just the beginning.. 5. Nothing could keep Aamir Khan away from Argentina clash Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao have also reunited for the World Cup. The family was spotted at Mumbai airport. “Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Argentina vs Mexico Match,” Khan wrote in his post. 6. Mouni Roy and her husband wore blue and white striped jerseys Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar showed up in blue and white striped shirts during Argentina’s semi-final match against the Netherlands at the iconic Lusail stadium. 7. Manushi Chillar relaxes with friends Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was also on hand to cheer on Argentina during the South American side’s clash against the Netherlands. Mouni Roy shared a selfie from the stadium where she poses with Manushi and Nikhil. 8. Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi does the World Cup “rap” Siddhant Chaturvedi, who starred as a street rapper in the 2019 hit musical Gully Boy, shared a photo on social media with American rapper Lil’ Baby to announce his collaboration with the American rapper for the “World Cup Anthem” clip that will be missing for the final, according to reports. READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/sports/fifa-world-cup/look-world-cup-fever-catches-these-bollywood-football-crazy-stars The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos