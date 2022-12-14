2022 is the year Hollywood suffered intergenerational trauma

(Clockwise from top left:) strange world (Disney), The whale (Niko Tavernise), Everything everywhere all at once (Allyson Riggs) Chart : The audiovisual club

Everything everywhere all at once is a surprisingly original film in many ways. It follows a middle-aged woman jumping across multiverses to save the world using kung fu skills. It gives us the love story of two lesbians with hot dog fingers. He watches grown men race to shove an IRS accounting reward up their ass. And it dares to examine the parent/child relationship through the refreshingly realistic lens of intergenerational trauma, something films before this year have largely sidestepped.

In Everywherescreenwriters and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the Daniels) tell the story of three generations with Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese-American immigrant who operates a laundromat, bridging the gap between her elderly Chinese father Gong Gong (James Hong) and his rebellious, lesbian, American- born daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). Previously separated from her parents after fleeing to America, Evelyn now cares for her tough, overbearing and increasingly senile father. At the same time, she navigates her relationship with Joy, whose homosexuality angers Evelyn, at least in part because she fears Gong Gong will judge her for it.

A lesser film would have portrayed Evelyn as an overbearing, judgmental mother who needed to be taught a lesson and left it at that. In place, Everywhere serves up a richer (and more realistic) exploration of the dynamics of the Wang family. Evelyn’s own baggage (her father disapproving of his wife, her flight to a new country, her suppressed emotions) smoldered for decades and spawned a toxic relationship with her own daughter (her disapproval of Joys’ partner, nitpicking to Joys’ appearance, and keep Joy at arm’s length). Evelyn is not an inherently bad person and, in fact, she loves her daughter very much. But her own trauma rippled through Joy, making Evelyn, in many ways, a bad parent. And while the film never lets Evelyn off the hook for her own hurtful behavior, we clearly see how far pain has come from one generation to the next.

2022: the year of intergenerational trauma

But Everywhere isn’t alone in portraying parent/child relationships this way in 2022. Plenty of Hollywood headlines this year, fromby Disney turn red and strange worldto blockbusters Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmansand even Halloween endsto recent versions The whale and The son, have struggled with intergenerational trauma. Rather than arbitrarily good or bad parents, this new batch of cinematic parents suffer from their own received trauma, explicitly transmitted to the film audience, which is reflected in their relationships with their children. In The whale, Brendan Frasers Charlie is an absent father to Sadie Sinks Ellie due to the anti-LGBTQ+ persecution of Charlie and his lover from a religious group. In strange world, the father Searcher Clade (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal) is overly protective of his son Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White) because his own father Jaeger (Dennis Quaid) abandoned him to go exploring. In the movies of 2022, parents aren’t archetypes, they’re people who deal with their own shit.

In film after film this year, the parent/child dynamic has been exposed through the prism of intergenerational trauma (or trow ma if you are Jamie Lee Curtis). The I am an island ethos seems to have been abruptly replaced by that of hurt people, hurt people in whom pain is easily transmitted. This may be because the 2022 movie slate is largely being written and/or filmed post-COVID. During quarantine, mental health awareness has increased with more people than ever looking for mental health professionals and even those without a therapist spend hours a week on TikTok, a popular platform brimming with mental health advice (though the quality varies widely). As a culture, we think about parental relationships, trauma, and emotional well-being more critically, and it makes sense that this is reflected in scripts and movies.

Old parents versus new parents

Previous generations of cinematic parents largely belonged to two camps: the noble and the abusive. On one side you have Mufasa of The Lion KingChris Gardner (Will Smith) in The pursuit of happinessand Granny (Laura Dern) in Little woman. On the other, you have the parents of Matildacharacter of Jane Fondas in monster in lawor Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) in there will be blood. While these films all use the parent/child dynamic to good effect, they don’t offer particularly complex relationships where we deeply understand both parties. And even in more complicated movies like Kramer Vs. Kramer, lady birdand Marriage storywe don’t see the parent both receiving and then transmitting their trauma, something intrinsic to all parent/child relationships.

Just comparing this year’s crop of family movies to previous years shows the remarkable shift in how movies portray parents. In movies like spencer and Dunesthe tragedies of the parents were not passed on to the children. Belfast and The tender bar distributed rave reviews to parents in difficult situations. King Richard featured an eccentric father (Will Smith, playing the real Richard Williams), but who is ultimately praised for his tenacity, while The lost girl never even featured Ledas’ daughters (Olivia Colman) as characters. Even the most complicated family dynamic expressed in CODA and The power of the dog seemed to unite parent and child as a unit when faced with a problem, even though they had different solutions (drinking in bed or poisoning stepfather with asbestos). The success of Disney 2021 Charm is the one major exception as she traces grandmothers’ dominating hold over the family to the murder of her husband, and then traces it through her children (as Bruno) to his grandchildren.

Ming Lee and Meilin Clip – Red Turn | Forest Studioz

The trauma served in three ways

By comparison, the 2022 slate is packed with so many films of intergenerational trauma that I had to categorize them into three groups.

Trauma of the Great Greats: In the first group, which includes Everywhere, parent/child conflict does not stem from a single outside force, but simply from the standard wear and tear of unexamined trauma over many generations. The parent has not sorted out their own emotional baggage and passes it on to the child, often for several generations. Both strange world and turn redin which three generations of women turn into pandas and cannot talk about their feelings, also fall into this campas do Armageddon Time and The son, both starring Anthony Hopkins, playing two different grandfathers with wildly different temperaments. In armageddon timehis character Aaron Rabinowitz’s experiences as an immigrant settling in America in turn make his daughter (Anne Hathaway) practical and strict, which makes his arty grandson (Banks Repeta) bend under the pressure of school. In The sonHopkins just plays a stone cold female dog, who leaves her son (Hugh Jackman) woefully unfit to raise a depressed child.

Trauma due to violence: In group two, the parents’ trauma is much more acute. These parents often try to process, hide, or work their way through the horrors they have experienced, and these have an indirect impact on their children. The whale is the perfect example in which Charlie (Brendan Fraser), as a closeted gay man, felt pressured into a straight marriage, then left his wife for a man who died because of anti-gay religious extremism. Struggling with pain, he overeats, becomes a recluse, and cannot be the father his daughter needs him to be. women who talk features a similar arc in which mothers, sexually assaulted and essentially held hostage by a cult, are unable to rise well due to their own circumstances. Trow-ma expert Jamie Lee Curtis recent Halloween The trilogy also falls into this camp, as its Laurie Strode couldn’t mother well because she siphoned off her energy to assassinate Michael Myers. And Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruises Maverick stumble as a surrogate father for Rooster (Miles Teller) for fear of losing him the same way Roosters Goose’s father died in the original movie. Even box office horror hit Barbaric gets in on the intergenerational trauma action, though the generations are harder to analyze in the monstrous maze beneath the Airbnb.

Sadie sinks in The whale Image : Niko Tavern

Trauma of everyday life: Finally, there are a handful of films from 2022 where the trauma doesn’t seem to come from the grandparents or the tragedy, but just from the world at large and the parents’ inability to deal with it. In Catherine called Birdy, the father of Birdys (Bella Ramsey) (Andrew Scott), burdened with money problems and the daily terrors of medieval life (serfs, patriarchy, no plumbing), drinks heavily and tries to sell his daughter in marriage. In bardo, the fame of a father and the multinational life cause problems with his children. And in the third of The Fabelmans, Blondand After Sun, each parent’s mental health issues make it difficult for them to be the parents they desperately want to be. Sometimes just living is a lot of work, and adding the grueling task of parenthood to the mix is ​​just too much.

This year, the filmmakers went out of their way to tell the stories of parents and children differently. They questioned the notion of parents as all-knowing beings, questioning the maxim of honoring your father and mother and their dichotomy as saints or sinners. Rather, through the use of intergenerational trauma, they present ordinary parents who are broken and often failing, but who audiences can now empathize with. They do their best, but are not left behind. They cause pain, although we now know why. And they need to apologize, even if they themselves deserve an apology. Because after all, parents are just people.