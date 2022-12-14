The AP Names Its Nine Breakthrough Artists of 2022 | Thread





They worked hard, the rewards coming slowly but surely. Then something happened often a key role or sometimes a band, maybe an album and everything became a next level, a change triggering vibes where you’re from. That describes most of this year’s nines Associated Press Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year, a talent class that bloomed in 2022. They are Sadie Sink, Stephanie Hsu, Tenoch Huerta, Joaquina Kalukango, Iman Vellani, Daryl McCormack, Tobe Nwigwe, Simone Ashley and Danielle Deadwyler. Sink had been on Broadway and worked alongside stars such as Naomi Watts and Helen Mirren. But playing Max Mayfield in the fourth season of Stranger Things, she broke through as a brave skater who never lets go of her Walkman, who hates pink, plays video games and is a Dragons Lair champion. Hsu was also a Broadway veteran with a few TV credits when she was asked to play both a brooding teenager and an intergalactic supervillain in the film. Everything everywhere all at once. This led to an unforgettable performance that included dressing as Elvis and walking a pig on a leash. Like many others on the list, Kalukango had racked up plenty of Broadway credits when she took a risk and starred in a Broadway musical, Paradise Square. It led to a Best Actress in a Leading Role Tony Award and a jaw-dropping moment on TV when she sang Let It Burn. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t one of Huerta’s biggest roles, but the Mexican actor has suddenly kicked off a hundred memes as the mutant leader of a kingdom based on Mayan and Aztec influences under the ocean for centuries. Huerta, known for her roles in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico and the movie The Forever Purge, has taken a big leap forward for cinematic diversity. Nwigwe, who was just nominated for a Grammy as Best New Artist, bubbled with standout appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series and earned a spot on the Michelle Obamas 2020 Workout Playlist with Im Dope. This year, the Houston-based artist was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and released the moMINTs EP to acclaim. McCormack has worked steadily since 2018, but 2022 seems to have turned into something special with a constellation of roles in Peaky Blinders, the buzzy dark comedy thriller Bad Sisters, as well as a star performance as the character. main of the movie. Good luck to you, Leo Grande in front of Emma Thompson. Ashley, a Tamil-Indian-British actress, found herself directing the second season of the Regency period drama Bridgerton. She had a role on the Sex Education series, but playing fiercely independent Kate Sharma for Shonda Rhimes was her first lead character in a major production. Deadwyler burst into the awards hunt this year with his performance in Until as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of teenager Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955. She has also appeared in The Harder They Come, Watchmen and the Netflix series From Scratch and Station Eleven. Vellani, another member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on this list, is the exception, not having had such a slow burn. The 19-year-old Ms. Marvel actor plays a high school student in love with all things superheroes only to suddenly find himself wielding his own powers. And Vellani, in real life, is just starting to find his powers, like all the artists nominated here. To learn more about the 2022 APs Class of Breakthrough Artists, please visit: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-breakthrough-entertainers

