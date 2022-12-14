Virginia Beach psychologist co-hosts new reality show





A Virginia Beach native and clinical psychologist, Adolph Brown, will co-host a new ABC show, The Parent Test, on Thursday that will showcase different parenting styles with the goal of finding the most effective one for raising children. The show starts at 10 p.m. Brown will host with actor and author Ali Wentworth. Brown is the author of several books, a father of eight children and a businessman who specializes in parenting issues. He speaks in front of groups and at business conferences across the country. He appeared on local news shows and outlets such as The Dr. Drew Podcast, and was approached by showrunners gauging his interest in The Parent Test. Brown declined other pitches, but this show won him over. He liked that it wasn’t scripted or a contest, but that it was a show about helping parents; he felt it was important to give his perspective given my very, very humble beginnings, he said. Brown said he grew up in a poor neighborhood, raised by a mother he described as exhausted from responsibilities. When he was 11, his older brother was murdered. Day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news I have quite a bit of insight, not just from a background in psychology and anthropology, but more or less from my actual hands-on training in the importance of parenting and support systems, Brown said. The Parent Test is centered on 12 families. There are helicopter parents who hover and don’t allow their children to do anything without their involvement, Brown said. There is a set that he considers firm disciplinarians. There are parents on the loose who travel across the country in an RV with their children, living in parks. So you have a group of parents who believe they’re doing it the best they can, and they’re showing their styles for America, Brown said. The show’s children face challenges such as how to interact with strangers and how not to be supervised by adults. Parents will discuss and decide which parenting styles are the most effective in the group. Colin Warren-Hicks, 919-818-8139, [email protected]

