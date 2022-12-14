During FTX hearing, ‘The OC’ actor Schenkkan rips cryptocurrency as ‘biggest Ponzi scheme in history’





Outspoken cryptocurrency critic and actor Ben McKenzie Schenkkan told Senate lawmakers the digital currency industry was a massive “Ponzi scheme” and “fraud” on Wednesday during a hearing on the collapse of FTX. Schenkkan, who has starred in roles for “The OC,” “Southland” and “Gotham,” appeared as an expert witness on a panel before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. He has an undergraduate degree in economics and has previously teamed up with journalist Jacob Silverman to slam other celebrities who have endorsed cryptocurrencies, accusing them of “shilling” and contributing to “moral disaster.” “. Committee members are studying how cryptocurrency should be regulated following the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX and criminal charges against its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. Schenkkan compared Bankman-Fried to infamous financial fraudster Bernie Madoff, noting that Madoff scammed around 37,000 customers. FTX claimed a 32x larger customer base in the United States alone, he said. “According to FTX, some 1.2 million retail traders, i.e. ordinary people, and five million worldwide, have lost access to the money they entrusted to FTX. don’t know when, if at all, they’ll get that money back,” Schenkkan said. said. SENATORS SLAM SAM BANKMAN-FRIED FOR REFUSING TO TESTIFY BEFORE BANKING GROUP ON FTX COLLAPSE Calling FTX customers “investors,” he said the roughly 40 million Americans who have invested in cryptocurrency “have been sold like a bill of goods.” “They have been lied to in ways both large and small, by a once seemingly powerful crypto industry whose entire existence in fact depends on misinformation, hype and, yes, fraud,” Schenkkan asserted. . FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED ISSUED HIMSELF MILLIONS IN LOANS USING COMPANY MONEY: CEO “Cryptocurrencies are not currencies by any reasonable economic definition,” he continued. “Even anyone with even an undergraduate degree in economics like me can tell you that money serves three functions. Medium of change, unit of account and store value. Cryptocurrencies cannot do any of the three, and they have no hope of ever doing so.” The actor told lawmakers that digital currency assets are more akin to investment securities and challenged their value as such. He said crypto adds “no overall value to our economy or any other” and likened buying and selling digital coins to gambling. FTX CEO questions actions of Bahamian authorities amid bankruptcy “In my opinion, the cryptocurrency industry represents the biggest Ponzi scheme in history. In fact, by the time the dust settles, crypto could well be a fraud at least 10 times bigger than Madoff. The fact that it attracted tens of millions of Americans from all walks of life, as well as hundreds of millions of people around the world, should concern us all,” Schenkkan said. The hearing, titled “Crypto Crash: Why the FTX Bubble Burst and the Damage to Consumers,” also featured testimony from investor and “Shark Tank” panelist Kevin O’Leary, who invested nearly $15 million in FTX ; Professor Hilary Allen of the American University College of Law; and Jennifer Shulp, director of financial regulation studies at the Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives at the libertarian Cato Institute. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle appeared ready to crack down on the cryptocurrency industry with new regulations, but there was disagreement over the value of the technology. Republicans, in general, said blockchain technologies held incredible promise and wanted to prosecute fraud without banning the technology. Democrats expressed far more skepticism toward cryptocurrency and questioned the value of digital assets in the first place.

