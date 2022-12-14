Exhibition Themes – Beyond Bollywood Audio Exhibition





Comb with dancing woman, circa 1600-1700, Sri Lanka; Kandy, ivory with traces of paint, Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, The Avery Brundage Collection, B60M345 Hello, my name is Ainsley Cameron. I’m the curator of South Asian art, Islamic art, and antiquities at the Cincinnati Art Museum. I am the curator of Beyond Bollywood: 2000 years of dance in art. I will read the Exhibition Themes section of the exhibition. In this exhibition, you will encounter 122 works of art composed of many materials and mediums, originating from ten countries, and created for more than 2000 years. Organized by theme, each section offers varied answers to the questions: What does dance accomplish here? How does dance communicate aspects of her identity, status and beliefs? And what are the complicated motivations associated with dance, on the part of creators, performers and patrons? destruction and creation explores how dance can bring about cosmic or global change.

Dedication connects the earthly and divine realms through the dance of god and devotee.

Taxation reveals how dance has transformative power and can overcome negative forms.

Glorification complicates the idea of ​​reverence by exploring the dance that honors gods and kings.

Party shows how dance often expresses exuberance, charm and joy. In each thematic section, you will come across a highlighted object with longer descriptive text representative of the theme as a whole. Near some works you will find QR codes (accessible on your smart device) or screens showing short video clips that suggest the movement and meanings embodied by the works. You will also find four contemporary video works by Indian and Singaporean artists. These develop the five themes and continue our narrative into the present. Be sure to visit the Rosenthal Education Centers interactive exhibit, Art in motionfor art-making experiences, and check cincyart.org/dance for related programs and dance performances.

