Luxury cars belonging to the Bollywood celebrity couple

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone officially got married in 2018. The power couple has made many popular movies, including some of the most successful films of the past. The successful couple maintains an ultra-luxurious garage including three Maybachs! What are the couple’s most expensive trips? Well, here is a complete list.

Ranveer Singh

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600

Actor Ranveer Singh bought the new Mercedes-Mayabch GLS600 on his 36th birthday. The SUV came with a price of around Rs 2.43 crore, ex-showroom backs them. He received the luxurious SUV in the first batch of 50 cars that Mercedes-Benz allocated to the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Ranveer likes the Mercedes-Benz and also owns the regular version of the SUV. This is the GLS, in which he is regularly seen during his event outings. The GLS is the SUV equivalent of the S-Class and is packed with luxury features. Ranveer customized the vehicle in a matte black paint scheme and stripped out all chrome.

The GLS SUV used by Ranveer Singh is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that puts out a maximum of 255hp and 620Nm. It fetches a price tag of Rs. 83 lakhs, ex-showroom.

Aston Martin Rapid S

Ranveer Singh’s flamboyant personality is defined by this sleek British sports car, the Aston Martin Rapide S. The actor has been spotted numerous times in the Rapide S and reaches most of his filming locations and airport in this two-door, four-seater grand tourer.

The white Rapid S is powered by a 6.0 liter V12 engine that generates a maximum power of 552 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm. It is the most expensive car in its garage and is priced at Rs. 3 .5 crores.

Lamborghini Manage

Ranveer Singh purchased the Urus Pearl Capsule Edition last year. The Urus Pearl Capsule Edition benefits from some visual improvements over the standard model. Upgrades include a gloss black finish to the bumper, body skirts, ORVMs, wheel cladding and roof. Quad exhaust tips get a brushed silver texture replacing the matte blacks on the standard version.

The Pearl Capsule Edition also gets massive 22-inch wheels with body-color brake calipers. The standard version comes with 21-inch alloy wheels. We don’t know if Ranveer also customized the cabin of the SUV.

Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

The last generation of the GLS was known as the GL-Class and Ranveer has that too. The silver SUV is his regular float for events around town. The flagship SUV of the German brand offers 7 seats and Ranveer has the variant powered by a diesel engine.

The SUV derives its power from a 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged diesel engine that generates a maximum output of 258 PS and 620 Nm of peak power. It is a full-time 4WD vehicle and gets a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Deepika Padukone

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600

Deepika Padukone bought a similar GLS600 earlier this year. Although there is speculation that Ranveer Singh gave her the car, it has not been officially confirmed by the couple. When Ranveer bought the car, the base price for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 was Rs 2.43 crore, ex-showroom, with no customization options. Now it is close to Rs 3 crore, ex-showroom. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika own the ultra luxurious SUV in the same Cavansite Blue shade.

Mercedes-Maybach S500

The Maybach S500 is one of the most expensive sedans of the brand and is priced at Rs. 1.85 crore. The car also receives the number plate 69 signed Ranveers. However, Deepika was spotted using the car most of the time.

The car is assembled in India and is powered by a massive 4.7-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces a maximum of 455 hp and 700 Nm. The Maybach S500 comes with unique features such as rear seat massager, ambient lighting and more.

Audi Q7

While Ranveer Singh has an Audi Q5, which he has sold now, the actress had the Q7 which she bought in 2011. Even that Q7 belongs to an older generation. It is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged diesel engine that delivers a maximum power of 240 hp with a maximum torque of 550 Nm.

