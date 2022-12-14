Entertainment
Making Love on Camera: How the On-Screen Sleazy Became
Seen through the eyes of the singers, the film suddenly seems fishy, in the least exciting and unethical way. Britney Spears, in her youth, was also told to look straight into the camera and fuck everyone in America. The doc made America and the rest of the world look back, and rather than feel empowered, Spears felt hated by the look.
Maybe it’s something else weird about sleaze: that we now perceive it as having a retro, out-of-time component, as if it’s a tired relic of a earlier era. We consider ourselves to be beyond the simplicity of the swaggering, slave-holding male beast and the sweet out-of-town ingenue who wants to please. We think of the vicious and predatory media sexism as seen in movies like Star 80 Where Blond or yes, Framing Britney Spears as a phenomenon we can look critically at, perhaps even a little darkly amused by the way we were back then.
This distance is what makes social media users look at Fosses’ film from a purely aesthetic perspective. Or allows a visual style primarily associated with a mustachioed creep to make a return without the mustachioed creep itself. Or let us talk about how the paparazzi treated famous women, even though many of us read TMZ, Perez Hilton and page 6 all the time.
Yet to say that sex life is easier for women as a monolith around 2022 is not accurate. When Klausner was fuming about Star 80 on Blank check, for example, she had to admit that her revulsion had been amplified by the fact that Roe v. Wade had been repealed hours earlier, and that it had become much harder afterwards to pretend that men and women occupied an equal sexual playing field. It is this context, a contemporary landscape in which the possibility of women’s health rights being undone, horribly and improbably, on the horizon that makes the madness on screen more pungent and disturbing than ever.
When the trailer for The idol first kick, I experienced what I can only describe as a flashback. The song, Planisphere of the French electro-rock duo Justice, was the sound of my late teens. It came out when I was in art school, at a time when Britney Spears had her depression well documented. It was a time when me and all the other thin white girls my age still regularly received rude solicitations from Richardson-style amateur photographers on Myspace and when ViceThe s’ Dos and Donts column still posted weekly pictures of strangers and rated them on whether or not the magazine’s editor could deign to fuck them.
Associated to The idolIt’s visual aesthetic, which is slightly neon-tinged and overdone enough to also veer towards late-2000s style, makes me wonder if Levinson will consciously riff on the mores of that era. Certainly, in Euphoriahe has demonstrated an abiding interest in the degradation of sexy teenage girls and, whether the public feels good about it or not, he is frighteningly adept at distinguishing between sleazy glamor and painting a curiously alarmist picture of what the today’s youth could get up after dark.
There is room, I think, for a description of the toxic love affair between young, hot, and undoubtedly vulnerable women and the media that has light and shadow, integrity and sex appeal and above all, a brain. Whether or not The Idol provides it is, at the time of writing, still unknown. One thing is certain though: even if he manages to be THE SLEAZIEST LOVE STORY IN ALL OF HOLLYWOOD, it’s likely to only hold onto that title for a short while, until something even more sordid inevitably happens.
