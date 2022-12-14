Spend New Year’s Eve dining and dancing at these Southern California casinos – Daily Breeze

Just like that, another year passed.

If you haven’t decided how to say goodbye to 2022 yet, Southern California casinos offer plenty of live entertainment and delicious dining options. Some events and catering offers require the purchase or reservation of tickets in advance. Call ahead to ensure your event is not sold out and to inquire about resort room rates.

Here are some of the live entertainment and dining options offered on New Year’s Eve at Southern California casinos.

New Year’s Eve

Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City

68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City. 888-999-1995 or aguacalientecasinos.com.

Warm Agave Terrace: Haute Chile and DJ Alpha will perform an outdoor set. The event will also feature food trucks and outdoor bars. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets start at $20. 21 and over.

Casino Agua Caliente Palm Springs

401 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs. 888-999-1995 or aguacalientecasinos.com.

NYE Block Party: Expect fireworks, live music from Pop Vinyl and DJ Lady Kate, dancing, food trucks and more. 8 p.m. $35 in advance; $50 the day of the event; VIP tickets are $100 each. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older.

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage

32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 888-999-1995 or aguacalientecasinos.com.

The show:Get ready to dance into the new year with performances from Zowie Bowie, DJ Boba and DJ Carlos. 8 p.m. $40. 21 and over.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. 800-827-2946 or fantasyspringsresort.com.

Fantasy Lanes Bowling Center: Spend the evening laser bowling with lights and music. The bowling center offers a package that includes lane and shoe rentals for up to six bowlers, a large one-topping pizza, a pitcher of soda, and New Year’s gifts. 9-12:30 a.m. $220. All ages. Reservations required, call 760-238-5700.

Alight : Tre’sure will perform their R&B, funk and dance tunes. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Twelve: The band Steel Rod will perform hits from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Sublime and Metallica. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa

49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon. 951-849-3080 or morongocasinoresort.com.

80s Retro Party: Bring your hairspray, tease your hair and pop the neon for this 80s-themed rock party. The venue will feature live 80s music in several parts of the casino as well as various food and drink specials.

Secondary scene:R&B singer Eevaan Tr will appear on the side stage opposite Wahlburgers. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Reception area: DJ Kid Jay, the DJ for George Lopez’s TBS and Los Angeles Lakers talk show “Lopez Tonight,” will play a set in the valet area. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Good Times Cafe: Lara Ash and Inferno will perform a variety of covers at the Good Times Café. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Casino Morongo:The New Vibe, a new age psychedelic funk band, will have you buzzing in the new year. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Casino in the seaside resort of Pechanga

45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. 877-711-2946 or pechanga.com.

Acorns Bar & Canteen 1882: The bar and restaurant will host live artists performing classic rock, pop and dance music. 7 p.m.-1.30 a.m. Free. 21 and over.

Grand Ballroom:The casino will host a dance party in its ballroom with a performance by DJ Showtime. 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $65-$100. 21 and over.

Round bar: The NYE Balloon Party is back with live music and a massive balloon release. Free. 6pm-1.30am 21 years and over.

New Year’s dinner

Casino Augustine

84-001 Ave 54, Coachella. 760-391-9500 or augustinecasino.com.

Cafe 54: A three-course meal with a choice of seafood bisque or arugula salad as an entrée. Choice of hunter’s chicken served with sautéed garlic spinach; a pile of grilled vegetables served with grilled portabella mushrooms, eggplant, zucchini, red peppers, feta cheese and toasted pine nuts; sautéed shrimp, crabmeat and lobster, served with asparagus; or a 14-ounce prime rib served with baked potato, sautéed cremini and oyster mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, au jus, horseradish cream sauce. Dessert is chocolate cheesecake served with sparkling wine or Pasmosa sangria. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. $49.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. 800-827-2946 or fantasyspringsresort.com.

Buffet dinner of fresh grilled meats for New Year’s Eve: Options include half-shell oysters, Norwegian smoked salmon, poached New Zealand mussels, prime rib, maple roast turkey breast, New York steaks grilled to order, fruit Mare Chiara Seafood, Teriyaki Glazed Salmon Fillet with Pineapple Relish, Bellagio Baked Chicken with Arugula and Balsamic Glaze. Desserts include a chocolate fountain, cakes, pastries and feeder bananas. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. $44.99 adults; $34.99 children; children three and under are free.

New Year’s Day Fresh Grilled Buffet Dinner:Options include New York strip loin steaks, braised pork, Osso Bucco, baked salmon fillet with tomato and caper relish, St. Louis ribs with barbecue, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, mashed potatoes with gravy. Desserts include chocolate fountain, cakes, pastries, and feeder bananas. 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. $44.99 adults; $34.99 children; children three and under are free.

POMS: An 8 oz filet mignon with a 6 oz grilled Maine lobster tail served with Boursin cheese whipped potatoes, baby carrots and French green beans. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. $68.

The pub : A 16 oz boneless ribeye, a 7 oz grilled Maine lobster tail served with mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, Pinot Noir porcini demi-glace and white truffle bacon butter . 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. $85.

Harrahs Resort Southern California

777 Harrahs Rincon Way, Valley Center. 760-751-3100 or harrahssocial.com.

Coffee: The menu will feature signature dishes like a 10-ounce steak fillet with chunk crab, asparagus, barnaise sauce and potato gratin. $55.

Rita Cantine: An 8-ounce grilled ribeye, al Mojo de Ajo sautéed shrimp, achiote-marinated chicken, fajita vegetables, grilled cactus, and grilled panela cheese. $55.

Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa

49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon. 951-849-3080 or morongocasinoresort.com.

Cielo:The three-course meal includes a warm kale salad, dinner for two with a 32-ounce Tomahawk rib eye, served with bone marrow, roasted Brussels sprouts and a twice-cooked gorgonzola potato. The dessert is a chocolate tuxedo cake with Grand Marnier cream. 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on December 31. $185.

Taco Party: Supreme nachos topped with tortilla chips, cheese sauce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro and a choice of meat including el pastor, carnitas or chicken. 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Dec. 31 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 1 $11.99.

Good Times Cafe: Surf and turf filet mignon with lobster, asparagus, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, melted butter, half red wine, Roma tomato with oven-roasted herbs, and cheesecake for dessert. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on December 31 and 11 a.m. to midnight on January 1. $46.99.

Pitstop dinner: Located next to Casino Morongo, the restaurant offers a three-course meal featuring house garden salad, boneless braised beef rib steak served with mashed red-skinned potatoes, glazed winter carrots, broccoli , crispy fried onions, red wine braised sauce and a bun. Dessert is Kahlua cream cheese pie. 11 a.m. to midnight on December 31 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on January 1. $32.99.

Casino Spotlight 29

46-200 Harrison Square, Coachella. 760-775-5566 or projector29.com.

Bar 29: A surf & turf dinner served with carrots and broccolini on mashed potatoes. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. December 31. $29.95.