Spend New Year’s Eve dining and dancing at these Southern California casinos – Daily Breeze

Just like that, another year passed.

If you haven’t decided how to say goodbye to 2022 yet, Southern California casinos offer plenty of live entertainment and delicious dining options. Some events and catering offers require the purchase or reservation of tickets in advance. Call ahead to ensure your event is not sold out and to inquire about resort room rates.

Here are some of the live entertainment and dining options offered on New Year’s Eve at Southern California casinos.

New Year’s Eve

Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City

68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City. 888-999-1995 or aguacalientecasinos.com.

Warm Agave Terrace: Haute Chile and DJ Alpha will perform an outdoor set. The event will also feature food trucks and outdoor bars. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets start at $20. 21 and over.

Casino Agua Caliente Palm Springs

401 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs. 888-999-1995 or aguacalientecasinos.com.

NYE Block Party: Expect fireworks, live music from Pop Vinyl and DJ Lady Kate, dancing, food trucks and more. 8 p.m. $35 in advance; $50 the day of the event; VIP tickets are $100 each. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older.

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage

32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 888-999-1995 or aguacalientecasinos.com.

The show:Get ready to dance into the new year with performances from Zowie Bowie, DJ Boba and DJ Carlos. 8 p.m. $40. 21 and over.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. 800-827-2946 or fantasyspringsresort.com.

Fantasy Lanes Bowling Center: Spend the evening laser bowling with lights and music. The bowling center offers a package that includes lane and shoe rentals for up to six bowlers, a large one-topping pizza, a pitcher of soda, and New Year’s gifts. 9-12:30 a.m. $220. All ages. Reservations required, call 760-238-5700.

Alight : Tre’sure will perform their R&B, funk and dance tunes. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

Twelve: The band Steel Rod will perform hits from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Sublime and Metallica. 9 p.m. Free. 21 and over.

