Entertainment
Darel Glaser, 66, child star of the stage was the mentor of aspiring actors
Darel Glaser, a child star on the Broadway and Hollywood stage who would nurture a generation of budding actors through the Riverside Theater Guild, died Dec. 7, 2022 at his home in Berwyn. He was 66 years old.
Born in 1966, Glaser was the only child of George and Susanne Glaser. Her father served as Riverside Township Supervisor for 29 years and had operated a funeral home on Harlem Avenue since 1936.
As a child he was an actor of some repute, getting his first big break at the age of 10 when he was cast in a nationwide touring company of Oliver!
According to Jeanne Sheehan, founder of Riverside Theater Guilds and longtime creative partner of Glasers and close friend, he was initially cast as a chorus member, but was thrust into the title role after the original voice was changed to ‘Olivers.
As Oliver, Glaser first appeared alongside veteran Hollywood actor Walter Slezak as Fagin. The Citizen newspaper reported in August 1966 that Slezak left the cast to pursue television work and was replaced by John Astin, whose television show The Addams Family had just ended after two seasons.
Glaser would go on to play Oliver in Japan and London, according to Sheehan, and Glaser and his mother would move to New York so he could pursue jobs on Broadway.
In 1969 and 1970, Glaser starred as Young Patrick in two separate Mame touring companies, one of which featured Broadway legend Elaine Stritch. In 1970, Glaser was part of the cast of Cry for Us All, which ran for nine Broadway performances. In 1976 he appeared alongside Yul Brynner in Home Sweet Homer, a show that started in San Francisco and traveled to the Palace Theater on Broadway to end after just one performance.
In 1971 he was cast in the Stanley Kramer film Bless the Beasts and Children and in 1978 was cast in the film An Enemy of the People starring Steve McQueen and Charles Durning. He also appeared on television in episodes of Shazam! and Marcus Welby MD
Despite his success as a child actor, Glaser found the transition to adult roles a challenge.
When he was a kid, he was really that special, Sheehan said. He never had to audition. I met him when he was 24, and he spent the last two years auditioning and getting turned down. I don’t think he can accept rejection.
Before leaving Hollywood, however, Glaser had a taste of directing, and when he returned to Riverside in 1980, George Glaser told Sheehan, whose township theater group was preparing to stage Mame, that his son would run the show.
We immediately hit it off,” Sheehan said. He told me, I’ll probably only be here five weeks, but he never went back and stayed at Riverside for the next 40 years. He really liked having a theater that he could control and direct.
Over the next decade, Glaser would transform the auditorium at Riverside Township Hall into a theater, essentially occupying the space and producing high-quality productions.
After George Glasers died in 1994 at the age of 80, Riverside Township reclaimed the auditorium and the Riverside Theater Guild moved into children’s productions, with Sheehan and Glaser running summer theater camps, writing plays and amount of production.
The Glaser-trained young actors, who directed all of the guilds’ productions, found themselves as middle schoolers on stage at Hauser Junior High, where Dave Mason directed the schools’ theater offerings.
In 2006, Hauser directed Dracula, but Mason was sidelined as he battled leukemia. The school’s deputy head suggested hiring Glaser to fill in and the two first met over lunch around a table at Connies in Berwyn, learning about Glaser’s background as an actor himself. .
I also found out why I had so many sixth graders every year who were very talented and very excited to be on Hauser shows, Mason told Landmark.
This encounter would spark a 27-year partnership between Mason and Glaser, which would inform all Hausers productions, including the most recent, Young Frankenstein, in mid-November.
It was getting harder and harder for him to climb the three stairs and he had been under the weather with a bad sinus infection, Mason said. He told Karina, our co-director, that Young Frankenstein might be his last show. Unfortunately, it was, and there will be a huge hole in our hearts in the future.
Jacob Palka, who co-hosts Riversides Fourth of July Parade airing on Riverside TV, attended summer theater camp and was part of the cast of this 2006 production of Dracula and has also become a close friend.
Darel and I would talk for hours about Broadway, movies, comedy, radio, TV, Palka said. He had a vast knowledge of entertainment and pop culture. I’m not just talking about things you find on Wikipedia. He knew the stories that no one else knew. The behind-the-scenes, behind-the-scenes stories you only read about in someone’s memoir long after they’ve died. He was a window into an era of show business that nearly faded away. I am so sad that this window has closed.
Sheehan told the Landmark that Glaser had struggled with a series of health issues for many years. He had left Riverside in 1999 for Westchester, where his mother lived. She died in 2012 and Glaser moved to a flat in South Berwyn.
According to Palka, there will be a gathering of life celebration in mid-January. There were no details of available funeral services as of the Landmarks press deadline.
