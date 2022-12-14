How this photo turned a reclusive cougar into a Hollywood icon

When Steve Winter first floated the idea of ​​photographing a mountain lion walking under the Hollywood sign, the biologist he worked with looked at me like I was crazy, Winter recalls with a laugh.

That was in 2012. Eight months after that conversation, the photographer received a text from Jeff Sikich, a National Park Service biologist, simply saying: CALL ME NOW. Sikich had unexpectedly captured a photo of a cougar on a camera trap right in front of the Hollywood sign Griffith Parka 6.5 square mile urban reserve in Los Angeles.

It was P-22, a young man who had miraculously managed to cross two major highways from his birthplace in the Santa Monica Mountains to the touristy hills of Hollywood. His name, P-22, indicates that he was the 22nd mountain lion to obtain a tracking collar as part of National Park Service research.

Winter spent the next 15 months setting up camera traps in Griffith Park until he took the now famous photo of P-22, which appeared in the December 2013 issue of National geographic magazine. (Read more about how Winter captured this incredible image.)

In addition to attracting nearly 20,000 followers to its Facebook page, which is run by the nonprofit Save LA Cougars, P-22 has made headlines over the years. He likely killed a zoo koala at night in 2016, and in 2014 he survived a severe attack of mange, a disease that is almost always fatal to big cats, even when scientists step in to treat it.

I don’t know of any cat in the world that has had such an impact on people like P-22, says Winter, who is also a National Geographic Explorer.

The feline has also drawn attention to the need for wildlife corridors to connect animal populations across highly urbanized Southern California. Such a spread isolates pockets of cougars, which can lead to inbreeding. In 2021, the State of California began building the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossingan overpass that will allow animals to cross 10 lanes of busy Highway 101 by 2024.

But for P-22, it’s the end of an era. At 12, the predator is considered old, which may explain why it has recently been seen in dense human areas and preys on pets instead of mule deer, its native food.

On December 12, Sikich and other park service biologists captured the radio-collared animal to assess its health. December 14, wildlife officials reported that the P-22 was seriously insufficient, with an eye injury likely caused by a collision with a vehicle. The animal is living in an undisclosed veterinary facility until a full health scan is completed in the coming weeks. But officials said it was unlikely, given its current condition, that P-22 would return to the wild and be able to live out its days in a wildlife sanctuary.

We spoke to Winter about his remarkable photography and the legacy P-22 leaves behind in Angelenos and beyond.

What did you think when you heard wildlife biologists catch P-22 to assess its health?

It tugs at the heartstrings. He changed my life. When I spoke to Jeff Sikich last April, he said that P-22 spends too much time in urban areas. When P-22 took this dog, I knew something was going to happen, so I was kind of prepared for it. There has never been a cat like him. He gives people hope just by the fact that they have a wildcat in downtown LA

Tell me more about what led to the now famous Hollywood sign photo.

For my National geographic mission, I had to have something that said urban wildlife. I had cameras set up above the Golden Gate Bridge, and I got nothing. So I set my sights on Griffith Park. What better way to say urban wildlife than the Hollywood sign? I’m just glad that P-22 walked past my camera several times. It’s also important to note that not every crazy idea that comes to mind comes true. [laughs]. (Read how wild animals adapt to city life.)

The great thing about P-22 was that he was like a regular cougar. They are very secretive animals, and very few people have actually seen them. you should see P-22 Day, an annual festival hosted by Save LA Cougars. So many people are going out. It is a cougar celebrity. You’ve got all this make-believe people in Hollywood, and they’re all falling in love with a cougar.

What do you want people to take away from your photo?

As our cities grow, we move into animal homes and share space with them, especially in Griffith Park. This photo shows that we can, and do, live with wildlife without problems. I had no idea it would have such an impact; it shows people’s desire for nature. There are 24 million people a year who visit Griffith Park, and it’s a bit wilder to have a mountain lion there.

What will be the legacy of the P-22s?

I always say that there may only be a small group of cougars living in LA, but they’ve changed the face of cougars everywhere. The fact that P-22 lived for 10 years in downtown Los Angeles and sparked a whole community of people who are now pushing for more corridors between green spaces is amazing. It has spawned a wildlife movement in Los Angeles that will only grow and grow because of a cougar named P-22.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.