OU athletics reignite conversations in arena during community survey | New





OU Athletics reignited conversations around a potential new arena and entertainment district in Norman with a survey sent out to select members of the community on Tuesday. The survey outlined a potential entertainment district in Norman off Interstate 35 that would include a new arena to host OU men’s and women’s basketball games and OU women’s gymnastics meets, according to the survey. The survey sought information about residents’ desires and tips for the entertainment district, comparing the potential mixed-use development to The Star in Frisco, Texas, The Battery in Atlanta, Georgia, and Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas. In 2017, the City of Norman unveiled a plan to create a new similarly described entertainment district to house OU basketball and other amenities between Tecumseh and Rock Creek Roads in the University North Park area, about six miles from the OU campus. The OU Foundation applied for tax incentives through the University North Park Tax Increase District in 2018,according to the Norman transcription. The foundation later withdrew its request in July 2018 after community members voiced their opposition and a lawsuit alleging violations of the law. Oklahoma Open Records Law. After a meeting of the OU board of trustees in March, OU Foundation President and CEO Guy Patton said the foundation would support a new arena if the university chose to continue the project, however, he said at the time the foundation was not discussing a new arena with the OU administration. Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione also discussed the potential new arena after the Regents meeting, saying it was a need for the OU community. Oklahoma men’s basketball head coach Porter Moser said he’s been involved in talks about an updated arena since he was hired in the spring of 2021. Moser said it’s time for the university to reconsider the draft in February, and OU women’s basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyks later endorsed him. The survey asked for community input on restaurants and activities in the Entertainment District in an effort to build support for the new arena. The survey also listed seating options and potential ticket prices for games and events held at the arena. The arena was also said to possibly host other events, such as varsity ceremonies, concerts, high school sports, and other pending community responses.

