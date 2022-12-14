Bollywood roundup: Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Erica Fernandes, and more…

Pooja Hedge Takes Stage On Marathi Reality Show Singing “Dehachi Tijori”

Mumbai– Actress Pooja hedgewho is gearing up for the release of her comedy-drama film ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh was recently seen singing a religious song on Marathi reality show ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’.

The actress was asked by the host if she could speak Marathi, and that’s when she surprised everyone by singing the Marathi religious song “Dehachi Tijori”.

Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi, who was also present in the audience, did not hesitate to give him a standing ovation.

Pooja will end 2022 on a high note with Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”, after delivering several releases. She plays the love interest of one of the identical twins played by Ranveer Singh in the film.

The film stars Ranveer in a dual role alongside Pooja, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo role.

“Cirkus” is based on William Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy of Errors”.

She has a busy next year with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ with Salman Khan, ‘SSMB28’ and a few other unannounced projects.

Shehnaaz Gill says she ran away from home to pursue her dreams

Mumbai– Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she ran away from home to pursue her dreams during the “Senior Citizen Special” episode of the singing reality show “Indian Idol 13.” She also talked about taking her mother, Parminder Kaur Gill, on her first international trip to Dubai.

When contestant Debosmita Roy spoke to Shehnaaz about her family and how her parents supported her in her singing career, the former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant said she was lucky. to have supportive parents.

She shared, “There are very few families in our country that support working women. ‘Main apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (I ran away from home to fulfill my dreams). Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always be by their side and make them proud.

Shehnaaz, who recently starred in the ‘Ghani Syaani’ music video with popular rapper MC Square, also said, “I recently took my mum on her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It’s always nice to do something for your parents.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges of “Indian Idol 13”.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Erica shares a video giving insight into the life of an actor

New Delhi- television actress Erica Fernandeswho made headlines for his roles in shows such as “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and many more, recently posted a video on his Instagram account to show how the life of an actor actually is.

Erica shared a video in which she was getting ready and taking a nap. She shares that she couldn’t sleep due to her busy filming schedule and travels.

Erica captioned it: “When you gotta do what you gotta do… #LifeOfAnActor#Blessed”

After her post, many of her friends and industry fans wished her a busy New Year.

Shubhaavi Chouksey said she was absolutely right that the life of an actor is never easy. She wrote: “Oh I know that feeling, I was shooting like crazy in October and November… Anyway, I wish Eri more and more work”

One of her fans commented, “Take care girl. And that 2023 offers you many opportunities.

Erica has also worked in several Southern movies and reality shows including ‘Box Cricket League’, ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’. She has also been seen in music videos.

KJo Celebrates 21 Years Of ‘K3G’, Says He’s Still Soaking Up All The Love

Mumbai– Producer-director Karan Johar celebrates 21 years of its second director “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, released on December 14, 2001. The film is known for its music and ensemble cast.

On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram to share a video of BTS from the film, in which the cast and crew of the film and Karan can be seen running the business, directing his actors, brainstorming ideas on sets. and having lighter moments.

He wrote in the caption, “No number of words can sum up the feelings for this movie. K3G was an absolute honor just because I had such a distinguished cast to lead onscreen…and it quickly became a family offscreen too.

He added: “21 years later, I still soak up all the love he continues to give to me and to the Dharma – be it the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that inhabit each family… THANK YOU! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it’s about loving your family (sic).

Karan has often said that he made the film as a tribute to his father Yash Johar and his mother Hiroo Johar, as is quite evident with the film’s tagline, “It’s about loving your parents”.

Vir Das’ Comedy Special “Landing” Will Be About Freedom And Madness

Mumbai– Indian stand-up star and actor Vir DasThe new-hour special “Landing” will premiere globally on Netflix on December 26.

Speaking about the new release, Vir said, “It’s exciting to end the year with this brand new special. We had a great time recording it in New York. Shot for this between a crazy world tour for Wanted. I can’t wait to show this to the world and hope we get the same love we’ve had so far for the other three specials that have come out so far.

Vir’s fourth special with the streamer, which he also directed, is the story of traveling the world, taking your country with you, and the notion of home. The special is a cornerstone for Vir having performed the show 183 times in over 25 countries around the world.

“Landing” is a show about freedom, madness, west, east and what it means to be a citizen of a nation in a global world.

“Landing” is produced by Rotten Science and executive producer Matthew Vaughan.

Ali Fazal will start 2023 with the filming of Anurag Basu’s “Metro: In Dino”

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal will enter the new year with the shooting of his next film “Metro: In Dino”, directed by Anurag Basu. He will be joined by Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The film is an anthology that consists of four intertwined loving and heartwarming stories.

One of the sources said: “Anurag had been planning to do the sequel for a long time but it was during the first lockdown during the pandemic that he had an idea. He started working on the script and simultaneously his search for the Casting has begun. It will be a 4-part movie tied together at some point.

“Anurag da did an amazing job in Ludo putting together 4 different stories bringing it all together at some point. Life in a Metro 2 will have the same flavor but will be treated in a different style.

The first episode “Life in a Metro” was released in 2007. It featured a cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Sharman Joshi in the main roles. .

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh recall watching lions and hippos at a circus

Mumbai– Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared their childhood memories associated with the circus on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. While Rohit loved watching lions, Ranveer was afraid to see hippos in the circus when he was a kid.

Rohit revealed, “I was in many circuses during my childhood. There were lions which are now banned, lots of jokers and my favorite ‘maut ka kuan’ was where there were bike and car stunts too.”

Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Tiku Talsania honor ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their upcoming film ‘Circus’ .

Ranveer also added, “I saw a hippo in a circus! I’m not even joking, in the Rambo circus and the Reclamation circus, there were hippos. It used to be scary because they are aggressive creatures because if something goes wrong they can be very dangerous.

Additionally, the “Cirkus” filmmaker also talked about his film and expressed his joy at watching Kapil’s mother on the show.

Rohit said, “I’m sure Kapil’s mother and her friends will definitely enjoy the movie ‘Cirkus’. We have done our best to recreate the 60’s era because we as filmmakers usually make films for the general public or young people, but this film is for everyone, especially those in our household like our mothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles. We tried to experiment with that and I have a strong feeling that everyone will like the movie. (IANS)