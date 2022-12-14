L.A. actor alleges homophobia at Echo Park’s El Compadre restaurant





A Los Angeles resident claims he was harassed by an employee for kissing another man while dining at the Echo Park location in El Compadre this week, and the incident has since spread rapidly through social media. Comedian and actor Drew Droege shared his account of the incident for the first time on Tuesday by Instagramsaying he went out on a date that unexpectedly went sour, with a rather sad and hateful moment in the middle. Eater LA spoke with Droege about the incident. On a Monday night date, Droege said, the two men paid their bills and finished their drinks. We were in each other’s arms and we were kissing a little [when] this new person has come to us, he says. I mistakenly assumed he was going to ask if we wanted another ride, but he came over and said, that’s not allowed here. I was confused, and he said: Excuse me, this is a family restaurant. I asked him if people [were] complaining about what we were doing, and he waved his hands in front of our face and just said, It doesn’t matter if you’re the President of the United States, you’re not allowed to do that here. Droege was sure to note that the alleged interaction was isolated to one employee. We had a wonderful, charming, chatty and incredibly friendly server, he says. We talked about where we were from and he couldn’t have been nicer. Aside from the one incident, it was overall a great experience. The restaurant that opened its first location in 1975 on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood posted a statement on Instagram (below) on Tuesday, December 13, in response to a flurry of comments and posts on social media, but took it removed shortly thereafter. The company has also disabled comments on its Instagram page. Drèges Publish currently has over 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments from celebrities, including transgender actress Angelica Ross. Although Los Angeles has a large queer community, there have been a number of alleged incidents of homophobia and transphobia in recent years. In November 2021, the owner of Long Beachs R Bar was filmed going on a homophobic, anti-mask rant. In 2018, a supervisor at Crenshaw Yoshinoya allegedly made racist and homophobic threats against a cook and also threatened the worker with expulsion. And in 2019, a woman claimed she was singled out for kissing her girlfriend at Langers Delicatessen, despite the owner saying no public affection at their restaurant was a long-standing policy. , regardless of orientation. Droege says he previously dined at El Compadres Hollywood as well as the Echo Park space, but he won’t be returning either. Wed only had a few dates and kind of walked away from it, Droege says. I’m not going to [come] here anymore because we don’t feel safe. Droeges’ full Instagram post is below. Eater contacted El Compadre on Tuesday and will update if the restaurant responds.

