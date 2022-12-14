Amazon is planning a ‘God of War’ TV series – The Hollywood Reporter





Amazon’s Prime Video is getting into adapting video games. The streamer has given the green light to a series based on the award-winning PlayStation game God of the war. The wheel of times Rafe Judkins will serve as showrunner on the adaptation, and Oscar nominees Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Children of Men, Iron Man, The Expanse) write and produce with Judkins. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios produce God of the war in association with PlayStation Productions. “God of the war is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as it does with its rich storytelling,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We are honored to share the adventure of exploring the God of the war mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and [game developer] Santa Monica studio. The series, in development since March, will follow Kratos, the god of war, who exiles himself from his bloody past in ancient Greece and hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. “When his beloved wife dies,” reads the show’s description, “Kratos embarks on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread his ashes from the highest peak – his wife’s dying wish. Kratos soon realizes that the journey is an epic quest in disguise, which will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world. First released in 2005, God of the war won critical acclaim for nearly all of its iterations. The 2018 version of the PlayStation 4 also won numerous awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards. The newest game in the series, God of War Ragnarokdebuted in November. “We are so proud and thrilled to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a high-end live-action series,” said Katherine Pope, President of Sony. TV pictures. “Rafe, Mark and Hawk create a transportive series that traces a path through Kratos’ ancient mythological journey.” Head of PlayStation Productions, Asad Qizilbash, added: “God of the war is one of PlayStation’s most award-winning video games, so we’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way. God of the war joins a growing list of high-profile video game-based series that also includes Halo at Paramount+ and HBO coming soon The last of us. Sony and PlayStation Productions are also behind The last of usas well as series based on twisted metal (peacock) and Horizon (Netflix). Judkins, Fergus and Ostby are executive producers of God of War with Santa Monica Studio creative director Cory Barlog, PlayStation Productions’ Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio’s Yumi Yang and Vertigo’s Roy Lee. Jeff Ketcham of Santa Monica Studio is co-EP.

