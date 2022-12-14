Ellen DeGeneres is heartbroken over the death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss | Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres released a statement regarding the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, longtime DJ and co-executive producer of her former talk show, saying Wednesday she was “heartbroken” by his passing.
“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote on instagram. “He was my family and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and her beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.”
Allison Holker Boss, his wife, confirmed in a statement to CNN on Wednesday that her husband died at age 40.
No further information was provided regarding the cause of his death.
CNN has contacted the LAPD and LA County Coroner for comment.
Boss began his DJ duties on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2014, before becoming co-executive producer and occasional guest host.
Amid the tribulations during the show’s run, stemming from allegations against DeGeneres from some employees about a toxic work environment, Boss publicly supported his friend DeGeneres.
“You can’t talk too much about it legally, but I’ll say this, there was love,” Boss Tells Us Weekly. “Obviously there are things to sort out, but from my point of view and countless others, there has been love. I will leave it at that until there is a time where we can talk about it more publicly. There was love and there always will be love.”
As the show geared up for its finale earlier this year, Boss looked back on his time there with fondness, telling Entertainment Tonight that saying goodbye was a challenge.
“Things have a beginning and they have an end, so I know that, but I think the closer it gets to the end, naturally, like we do, you start to miss it and you start to soak up all the little moments where you’re like, ‘Well, maybe I’m not quite ready to say goodbye yet,'” he said. said. “But at the same time, it’s the natural order of things and also I’ve said it before, I’m just excited for my friend to start her next chapter of the rest of her journey, you know?”
When it came time to sign off on the ‘Ellen’ show, DeGeneres surprised Boss with a moving tribute on air. At one point she said, “Well, I don’t want to say goodbye.”
She then recounted the first time they met – fittingly, for a dance class at her house.
“It was like a crash course in getting to know each other…and he was so patient with me,” she said. “We just bonded learning to dance together.”
DeGeneres went on to note that when he was absent from the show for whatever reason, a piece was missing.
“I rely on him to watch and make stupid jokes,” she said. “I love you, tWitch, and you know how much. We say that every day when we say goodbye. After the show, we both say ‘I love you’. He says, ‘ I love you very much’, and I say, ‘I love you.’ And so, he’ll never get out of my life.”
Boss reacted emotionally to the video and DeGeneres’ lyrics.
“I love the family we gained and something I will always remember is you gave me a place where I can just be myself,” he said. He jokingly added, “Whether I’ve been a real DJ or not, I’ve always felt at home.”
DeGeneres jokingly replied, “You’re a fake DJ but you’re a real good guy.”
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.