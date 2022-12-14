Gay actor Drew Droege and Date Told Affection not welcome at LA Eatery

A gay actor who had a date at a Mexican restaurant in Angels receives an outpouring of support online after experiencing a homophobic episode with a school official.

On Monday night, Drew Droege was enjoying his date’s company as the couple dined and had drinks before a show the couple were planning to see. The pair had been enjoying dinner and drinks and were expressing their affection for each other when, according to Droege, the manager of El Compadre in Echo Park approached the couple.

We were in each other’s arms and kissed several times, Droege wrote in a Facebook post. A manager approached our table and said something to the [effect] de, you can’t do that here.

Droege continued, We were confused at first, but then he very firmly stated that it was a family restaurant.

He wrote that he asked the manager if anyone had complained because, as far as he could see, the restaurant was filled with straight couples dining, laughing and engaging in similarly affectionate behavior.

He threw his hands up in front of us and said, I don’t care if you’re the President of the United States, we don’t allow your behavior here, Droege shared on Facebook.

El Compadre Restaurants posted a statement on Instagram on Tuesday before deleting it.

We have read all of your comments and concerns, and are reviewing what happened Monday night at our Echo Park location, the post read. As we work to learn more, we want to make it clear that we support the LGBTQ community and leave no room for intolerance, hatred, or unfair treatment of our beloved guests, regardless of race. , ethnic origin, age, sex, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability or status. We were built on the core value of doing everything with love, and we will do what it takes to continue to warmly welcome all guests into a safe community.

The message concluded: Please give us time to investigate what happened, gather more information and take appropriate action. We will let you know soon.

the lawyer contacted the restaurant, but the request went unanswered.

The restaurants’ message is not impressive for Droege, and he tells the lawyer he sticks to his first reaction.

Dry, known forhis impressions of actress Chlo Sevignysaidthat he and his date had only dated a few times but the couple, shocked and disappointed, are caring for each other to get over the incident.

He’s a fighter, and so am I, Droege said. And wow, we are inundated with support from friends and allies in and from the community.

The Facebook post and an Instagram post drew tens of thousands of reactions, including many fellow actors, almost exclusively in support.

Our actor Matt Bomer showed his support for Doege on Instagram, writing, I’m so sorry to hear that Drew, before I joke, I’m glad you had a good makeup session!

They are lucky to have someone as adorable and glamorous as you have been there! Obviously this place is dead to me. Also mazel on makeup at least, wrote actor Leslie Grossman.

Tuc Watkins commented: Maybe we should all go. Massively. Everything at once.

I’ve never been asked not to show love in public, says Droege. Sadly, I’ve dealt with homophobia my entire life and thought a show of affection in LA was a safe thing to do.

But, he says, the outpouring of support reaffirmed that most people are not fanatics.

With all this support, I feel more secure and supported, he says. It was a** hole. It wasn’t the whole restaurant. It’s not our town.

Droege highlighted the most harrowing part of the interaction on his social media post, which made him pause.

The chilling and sharp tone of Were a family restaurant. We do not allow your behavior here, he wrote.

Droege closed his Facebook post by asking others to sympathize with LGBTQ+ people.

Have you ever wondered why gay people often seem nervous? Why do we walk faster? Why do we work so hard to please others and be good little citizens in this world? He asked. I will never come back. I encourage you all to find another location as well.