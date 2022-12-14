Super Nintendo World unveiled at Universal Studios Hollywood in new video





It is finally here ! Today, Universal Studios Hollywood officially unveiled its latest theme park expansion, Super Nintendo Land. The land, which was created through a partnership between Nintendo and Universal Creative, is inspired by iconic Mario characters and video games. The “innovative, immersive and highly anticipated theme land” will officially open to the public on February 17, 2023, with treats for fans of video games and amusement parks.

After Super Nintendo World opened last year in Japan, fans of US-based amusement parks have been waiting for a similar stateside park to open. Park-goers can enter through a warp pipe and find themselves in an all-new terrain expertly designed to recreate the world of Mario. Fans will be able to meet their favorite characters, ride a “revolutionary” new attraction, and much more. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY One of the biggest attractions Universal Studios Hollywood is touting for Super Nintendo World is the signature “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” ride. The ride uses “state-of-the-art augmented reality” with projection mapping technology to take guests through some fan-favorite courses from the Mario Kart games. Guests will ride in four-seater vehicles and head out on courses to collect coins and beat Team Bowser for the Golden Cup. Image via Universal Studios Hollywood RELATED: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer Breakdown: All Easter Eggs and Mushroom Kingdom References The park will also be an interactive experience for visitors. will be able to purchase a “Power-Up Band™” to enhance the interactive elements of Super Nintendo Land. Some of the features it will provide are keeping scores, collecting coins, and providing special interactions with characters in the park. Super Nintendo Land is packed with “actual gameplay” that will allow guests to live out their Mario dream of hitting blocks. They can also participate in key challenges to collect Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant, and Thwomp keys, which will lead to a boss battle with Bowser Jr. But that’s just the beginning of what visitors can expect when Super Nintendo Land opens on February 17, 2023. Check out official descriptions of everything announced for the park so far below. ‘now : “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge:” This all-new, state-of-the-art ride, inspired by the acclaimed Mario Kart™ video game series, will seamlessly merge cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection-mapping technology and real-life settings along a moving running track. Against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar routes through the creative use and integration of mounted AR glasses on the head. This unique feature is a key point of differentiation that sets this ride apart from other theme park attractions. The premise of “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” is simple yet equally inspiring and challenging, appealing to guests of all ages, regardless of gaming experience. As part of Team Mario, guests will navigate through courses submarines and cloud courses to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win. “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” raises the stakes for guests as an intriguing, repeatable race with a variety of outcomes.

